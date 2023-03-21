OKLAHOMA CITY — When we think of signs of aging, most look to outward appearance. But Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientists have their minds on what’s happening inside our cells — and whether a diabetes drug may slow it.

OMRF physiologist Benjamin Miller, Ph.D., is investigating the potential of metformin, the world’s most-prescribed diabetes medication, to slow the biological process of aging. His team is seeking research volunteers ages 40-75 without chronic disease to join the ongoing study.

