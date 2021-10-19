October is ADHD Awareness Month

ADHD Awareness Month is celebrated annually to help improve the lives of those living with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
ADHD is defined as a disorder marked by an on-going pattern of inattention or hyperactivity that interferes with functioning or development.
Seventeen million children and adults in the United States are currently living with ADHD.
Symptoms in adults
Many adults don’t realize they have ADHD; they know that sometimes everyday tasks can be difficult. They may find it challenging to concentrate and set priorities, leading to missed deadlines or forgotten meetings. They may not be able to control their impulses, which cause mood swings and outbursts of anger.
Adult symptoms can include:
• Impulsiveness
• Trouble multitasking
• Restlessness
• Low frustration tolerance
• Poor time management skills
Children
Distinguishing between ADHD and normal “kid behavior” can be difficult. If symptoms appear only in some situations, it’s probably not ADHD. But, if your child shows several ADHD symptoms present across all situations — at home, school, and play — it’s time to take a closer look.
Symptoms in children can include:
• Easily distracted
• Do not finish tasks
• Interrupt others
• Have trouble playing quietly
• Do not seem to listen
Many different factors can contribute to ADHD, such as genetics, brain injuries, low birth weight, exposure to environmental toxins during pregnancy, and drug or alcohol use during pregnancy. Diagnosis of the disorder requires a comprehensive evaluation by a licensed clinician with expertise in ADHD. If you have questions regarding ADHD, please contact your primary care provider.