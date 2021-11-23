November is National Hospice Month

The words “it is time to consider hospice” can be difficult to hear.
As a caregiver, you may have given some thought to this possibility, but you are never really prepared. When thinking of hospice, the impression is that you are giving up and letting your loved one die. The goal of hospice is to provide palliative care for terminally ill individuals while allowing them and their families to focus on their quality of life.
Unfortunately, many families wait to call for hospice until the final weeks of their loved one’s life. Hospice care provides specialized nursing care, medications, medical equipment, and supplies related to the individual’s needs. Not only is the patient helped with pain management, but their family/caregiver’s lives are also helped by having people they can lean on, seek guidance from and receive much-needed support during this difficult time.
When should you consider hospice? Some indicators may include:
• Frequent falls
• Repeated visits to the emergency room or healthcare provider
• Decrease in alertness — sleeping more and increased confusion
• Difficulty with daily activities and personal care
• Increased pain, nausea, or breathing difficulty
• Urinary or bowel incontinence
• Lack of appetite and unusual weight loss
Once you get past the initial perceptions of hospice care, you can see that it provides many benefits to the patient, some of which include:
• Support: When a patient has been admitted to hospice care, both they and their family have access to medical and emotional support 24/7.
• Dignity: Hospice care provides the opportunity for the patient and their loved ones to come to terms with an end-of-life situation and allow the patient to leave this life with dignity.
• Comfort: After a long health battle, it’s a relief to have a provider by your side primarily focused on providing comfort and enhancing each moment of the person’s life.
• Fewer hospitalizations: Hospice care providers can reduce visits to the hospital, allowing the patient to remain in an environment they feel comfortable.
• Practical help: Hospice care providers help caretakers with practical daily tasks, such as bathing, feeding, and medicine administration.
If your loved one’s condition improves while on hospice care or if they elect to pursue curative treatments over comfort care, they may discontinue hospice care at any time. Your loved one may resume hospice care at a later date.
For specific questions about what hospice care includes and if it would be best, talk with your primary care provider.
Laura Myrick, MD, is Medical Director for Chisholm Trail Hospice in Duncan.