Statistics show that nearly 500,000 new Alzheimer’s disease cases will be diagnosed this year in the United States. Alzheimer’s is a complex neurological disease that results in the slow deterioration of cognitive abilities generally referred to as dementia. It is the most common form of dementia. More than five million people in the United States have Alzheimer’s, while more than ten million care for a loved one with the disease.
As we age, it is common that our memory changes. But memory loss that disrupts daily life is not a standard component of aging. If you or a loved one experience one or more of the following, you should see your healthcare provider. An early diagnosis provides the opportunity to seek treatment.
1. Memory loss including forgetting events, repeating yourself, or relying on aids to remember (i.e. sticky notes).
2. Planning and problem-solving challenges that lead to forgetting to pay your bills or how to cook recipes you have used for years.
3. Difficulty completing familiar tasks at home, at work, or at leisure: having problems with cooking, driving places, using a cell phone, or shopping.
4. Confusion with times or places — understanding an event or losing track of dates.
5. Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relations — having more difficulty with balance or judging distance, tripping over things at home, or spilling or dropping things more often.
6. Develop trouble following or joining a conversation or struggling to find a word you are looking for (saying “that thing on the wall that tells time” instead of “clock”).
7. Begin misplacing things such as placing the car keys in the refrigerator or not being able to retrace steps to find something.
8. Express poor judgment, such as not managing money well, paying less attention to hygiene, or having trouble taking care of a pet.
9. Withdrawal from social activities by not wanting to participate in activities as you normally would or unable to keep up with what is happening.
10. Experience mood and personality changes where you get easily upset in everyday situations or become fearful or suspicious.
An Alzheimer’s diagnosis will create stress for the entire family, and most especially the primary caregiver. Your support and friendship are more important than ever. If you have a friend that is living with a family member with Alzheimer’s, there are ways that you can help them.
1. Send a card. Call. Visit. It means a lot and shows you care.
2. Offer to help the family by preparing a meal or running an errand.
3. Offer to provide the family with a reprieve. Spend time with the person living with Alzheimer’s so family members can go out alone or visit with friends.
4. Be flexible, and do not get frustrated if your offer for support is not accepted immediately. The family may need time to assess its needs.
There is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but treatments can temporarily slow symptoms and improve the quality of life for those living with Alzheimer’s. If you have questions regarding Alzheimer’s, contact your primary healthcare provider.
John Hennessee is medical director of Psychiatric Services at Duncan Regional Hospital.