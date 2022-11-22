November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and hospices across the country are raising awareness about the highest quality care for all people coping with a life-limiting illness. It is reported that every year in the United States, nearly 1.4 million people who are living with a life-limiting illness receive hospice care.
Hospice care combines medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that families need most when facing a serious or terminal illness. Hospice professionals work to manage any end-of-life disease symptoms while allowing the patient to spend their remaining time where they would like, i.e., at their home. Hospice care also assists caregivers and families with support and education. Counseling and bereavement services are also available to help support caregivers and family members (including children) with their loved one’s impending death.
Talking about hospice care and deciding to seek hospice care can be challenging. It is a difficult conversation to have. But the benefits, care, and support of hospice can make it worth the discussion. Here are a few suggestions to start the conversation:
Going on hospice doesn’t mean you are giving up
Many people believe going to hospice care means waiting for the end. Hospice is another form of care that focuses on reducing pain and discomfort while improving quality of life.
Having an initial conversation is very important
Starting the hospice conversation is another way of exploring treatment options that are best for your loved one’s medical situation.
Determine the individual needs
Someone living with a chronic condition may be at different stages regarding the care they want. Some may want to continue to pursue a cure, while others are not interested in that avenue. Knowing your loved one’s wishes regarding the next step in their care is essential before an informed decision can be made.
Ask the right questions
Hospice care is a discussion no one wants to have, as talking about death is difficult. But if you can openly approach the conversation, you may be surprised at how comfortable loved ones can be regarding the topic.
Understand that hospice care is personalized care that brings dignity and compassion when they are most needed.
Laura Myrick, MD is medical director for Chisholm Trail Hospice in Duncan.