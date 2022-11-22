Holidays_DaysofNote_Banners - Hospice MonthNovember is Hospice and Palliative Care Month
November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and hospices across the country are raising awareness about the highest quality care for all people coping with a life-limiting illness. It is reported that every year in the United States, nearly 1.4 million people who are living with a life-limiting illness receive hospice care.

Hospice care combines medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that families need most when facing a serious or terminal illness. Hospice professionals work to manage any end-of-life disease symptoms while allowing the patient to spend their remaining time where they would like, i.e., at their home. Hospice care also assists caregivers and families with support and education. Counseling and bereavement services are also available to help support caregivers and family members (including children) with their loved one’s impending death.