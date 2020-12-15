OKLAHOMA CITY – A 63-year-old Woodward County man has become the first patient in Oklahoma to undergo a new catheter-based procedure to treat his heart failure without open heart surgery at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital. The LIVE™ (Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement) Therapy is part of a national clinical research trial studying the ability of this new technology to prevent heart failure-related hospitals stays and improve heart failure symptoms, quality of life and walking endurance. Oklahoma Heart Hospital is the only hospital in the region taking part in this clinical study.
“The new procedure treats scarring on the left ventricle of the heart typically caused by a previous heart attack that is interfering with the pumping ability of the heart,” said Mohammad Ghani, M.D., Interventional Cardiologist, Oklahoma Heart Hospital. “This minimally-invasive procedure allows us to thread a catheter into the diseased area of the heart and close off the damaged portion of the ventricle to improve the hearts ability to pump vital oxygen to the body. This procedure has the potential to treat heart failure patients whose disease is beyond medications but not severe enough for heart transplant or implantation of an external left ventricle assist device.”
In the procedure, micro-anchors are placed on either side of the damaged area of the heart and cinched together to close off that area, so the healthy portion of the heart can work more effectively.
Heart failure is a progressive condition in which the output of blood from the heart is insufficient to meet the oxygen demands of the body. Over time, the heart loses its ability to pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs. Patients suffer with fatigue, shortness of breath and other physical limitations and eventually can become unable to perform the activities of daily life.
The LIVE Therapy is designed for patients who have had a heart attack and now suffer from the classic symptoms of heart failure including fatigue, shortness of breath and/or physical limitations despite ongoing treatment.
“Participating in the ALIVE Trial enables Oklahoma Heart Hospital to be on the front lines of research into the most innovative therapies with potential to help our patients suffering from the limitations of heart failure,” Dr. Ghani continued. “We are enthusiastic about the potential of treating patients in a less invasive way that may help them avoid the pain, long recovery time and complication risks that can come with open heart surgery.”
Heart failure is classified in relation to the severity of the symptoms experienced by the patient.
• Class I (mild): patients experience no or very mild symptoms with ordinary physical activity
• Class II (mild): patients experience fatigue and shortness of breath during moderate physical activity
• Class III (moderate): patients experience shortness of breath during even light physical activity
• Class IV (severe): patients are exhausted even at rest
Despite guideline-directed medical therapies employing a wide range of pharmacologic, device, and surgical options, many patients deteriorate over time and develop advanced heart failure symptoms that cannot be effectively managed by existing medical therapies. At the end stage of heart failure, current treatment options include heart transplant surgery or implantation of a left ventricular assist device.
ABOUT THE ALIVE TRIAL
The ALIVE Trial is a prospective, multi-center, dual arm pivotal study for the LIVE™ (Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement) Therapy using the Bioventrix Revivent TC™ Transcatheter Ventricular Enhancement System. The study encompasses 126 patients in a 2:1 study, comparing 84 patients treated with the investigational therapy with 42 patients in a control group treated with standard medical treatment.
The results will be analyzed to determine whether the LIVE Therapy improves heart failure symptoms, quality of life, exercise capacity, prevents hospital readmissions for heart failure, and is safe.