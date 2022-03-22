Learning to live with asthma

Asthma is a disease where airways in the lungs are swollen or inflamed which makes them extra sensitive to everyday environmental factors or “triggers.” Common triggers include dust mites, mold, pets, cigarette smoke, sinus infections, weather changes, and pollution.
When you breathe in a trigger, your airways swell, even more, narrowing the space for air to move in the lungs. The muscles that wrap around your airways also can tighten, making breathing even harder.
Asthma symptoms
People with asthma usually have signs and symptoms that resemble many respiratory infections:
• Chest tightness, pain, or pressure.
• Coughing (especially at night).
• Shortness of breath.
• Wheezing.
You may not experience all of these symptoms with every flare with asthma. Symptoms can change from asthma attacks.
Risk factors for asthma
• Family history — you are three to six times more likely to develop asthma than someone who does not have a parent with asthma.
• Viral respiratory infections — Respiratory problems during infancy and childhood can cause wheezing. Some children who experience viral respiratory infections go on to develop chronic asthma.
• Allergies — An allergic condition, such as eczema or hay fever, is a risk factor for developing asthma.
• Occupational exposures — If you have asthma, exposure to particular workplace elements can cause asthma symptoms. Some people may develop asthma after exposure to particular dust, chemical fumes, vapors, and molds.
• Smoking — Smokers have a high risk of asthma as the smoke irritates the airways.
• Obesity — Children and adults who are overweight are at a greater risk of asthma.
Treatment
There is no cure for asthma, but treatment can help control symptoms. Not everyone will take the same medicine. Some medicines can be inhaled or breathed in, and some are in pill form.
Quick-relief medicines control the symptoms of an asthma attack. A “reliever” inhaler treats the symptoms when they occur, and relief should happen within a few minutes.
Preventer inhalers are used every day to help reduce the inflammation and sensitivity of airways, so symptoms don’t appear.
Diagnosis
Your primary care provider will use the following to determine if your symptoms result from asthma.
• Health history. If you have family members with a breathing disorder, your risk increases. Alert your provider to this genetic connection.
• Physical exam. Your provider will listen to your breathing with a stethoscope. You may also be given a skin test to look for signs of an allergic reaction, such as hives or eczema. Allergies increase your risk for asthma.
• Breathing tests. Pulmonary function tests (PFTs) measure airflow into and out of your lungs. A Spirometry test is when you blow into a device that measures the speed of the air.
Your provider will then determine the type of asthma and the best treatment plan for you.
Though asthma is common, it’s a serious condition that needs a diagnosis and treatment. If you have concerns, talk with your primary care provider.
Michael Hemphill, MD, Pulmonology and Critical Care at Duncan Regional Hospital.