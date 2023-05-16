Lawton woman found a new path to an independent future after vision loss diagnosis

Lawton’s Dana Young struggled with her vision before being diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa in the summer of 2018. RP is a group of eye disorders that cause progressive vision loss.

 Courtesy photo

A self-described workaholic, Young, who had already been diagnosed with leukemia, worried that losing her eyesight would mean her life was over.

