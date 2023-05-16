Lawton woman found a new path to an independent future after vision loss diagnosis

Lawton’s Dana Young struggled with her vision before being diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa in the summer of 2018. RP is a group of eye disorders that cause progressive vision loss.
A self-described workaholic, Young, who had already been diagnosed with leukemia, worried that losing her eyesight would mean her life was over.
“I was worried I was not going to be able to do anything,” Young said. “Here I am legally blind. I can’t work anymore. I am by myself. What am I going to do with my life? I went through a dark time. I dealt with depression.”
She turned to DRS, meeting with a counselor in December 2018 where she was placed on a waiting listing due to budget constraints. The following fall, Young attended VIBE, or DRS’ Visually Impaired and Blindness Empowerment program. It offers DRS clients an opportunity to receive an evaluation and training experience to develop skills necessary to living more independently with vision loss.
“That was a life changer, getting to meet with the teachers, counselors, the case workers and the O&M (orientation and mobility) people,” Young said. “A lot of them are blind and visually impaired and knew exactly what I was going through. They taught us that you can still do stuff. You can still cook. You can still go on walks. You can still have your independence. You can handle your medications. You can still go to work.”
Dana YoungThey even let her know that one of her passions, crafting, was still very much on the table.
“I was so happy to hear that,” she said.
For most of her career, Young had worked in finance before becoming the financial aid director at a cosmetology and barbering school in Lawton. She had left that job due to her medical challenges, but with DRS counseling and assistive technology, Young is once again working at the school.
She has also become active as an advocate for the blind. She serves as the president of the Lawton Council for the Blind and serves on the statewide Oklahoma Council of the Blind Board. She also has worked with the City of Lawton Access Board, which helps educate people about the needs of people with disabilities.
“My life is awesome now,” Young said. “I love being able to educate people that blind people can be independent. People who have a disability need to contact DRS if they want to be independent.”