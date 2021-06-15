June is when we highlight Men’s Health. Why? To bring awareness of preventable health issues and encourages early detection and treatment.
Did you know?
• Women are 100 percent more likely than men to visit their doctors for annual examinations and preventive services.
• The No. 1 threat to men is heart disease, due to higher blood pressure, obesity, as well as more elevated cholesterol.
• In the U.S., around 13 million men are diagnosed with diabetes.
• Men are affected by hearing loss at the rate of two times as much as women.
Common health threats to men:
Cardiovascular disease — It is vital to have your cholesterol levels checked beginning at age 25 and every five years from thereon especially if you have a family history of heart disease.
Lung Disease — The best way to prevent lung cancer is to quit using any form of tobacco.
Depression — Men are more likely to hide their emotions and feelings of depression than women, which means they are unlikely to get the help they need. Learn to recognize the signs and symptoms of depression and talk with a family member or healthcare provider.
Diabetes — It can take years to develop diabetes, and therefore, you may have diabetes before you feel there is something wrong. If you have a family history of diabetes, visit with your healthcare provider.
Prostate cancer — It is important for men over the age of 50 to have a prostate cancer screening. In the United States, prostate cancer is the third leading cause of cancer, with approximately 192,000 new diagnoses annually and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among men. Fortunately, these rates have declined in years (40-70 percent) which have been attributed to prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening.
Set an example with healthy habits:
• Eat healthily and include a variety of fruits and vegetables daily. Limit your intake of foods and drinks high in calories, sugar, salt, fat, and alcohol.
• Incorporate regular exercise into your day. On average, adults need 2½ hours of physical activity a week.
• Stop tobacco use. Quitting smoking has immediate and long-term benefits. Need help? Call the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline at 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-987-7767) and talk with your healthcare provider.
• Learn to recognize and reduce stress in your life. Physical or emotional tensions are often signs of stress. Eating healthy, exercising, and getting a good night’s sleep can help reduce stress.
• Schedule annual check-ups with your healthcare provider. Certain diseases and conditions may not have symptoms, so these check-ups help identify issues early or before they can become a problem.