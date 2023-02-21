What is cholesterol?
Cholesterol is a fat molecule that plays an essential role in the proper function of cells. Cholesterol is found in all body tissues, including the brain, nerves, muscles, skin, and liver, and makes hormones, vitamin D, and bile acids.
There are two main types of cholesterol: LDL cholesterol and HDL cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is often called “bad” because it can build up in the arteries and cause blockages. HDL cholesterol is often referred to as “good” because it helps remove LDL cholesterol from the arteries.
What are the best foods to eat to lower cholesterol?
The best foods to eat to lower cholesterol are those high in soluble fiber, such as oats, peas, beans, apples, pears and barley. Psyllium husk is a soluble fiber shown to be especially effective at lowering cholesterol. Soluble fiber can help lower cholesterol by binding to bile acids and taking them out of your body.
Eating two tablespoons of ground flaxseed a day can also help lower cholesterol. Flaxseed is a source of both soluble and insoluble fiber, as well as omega-3 fatty acids. These nutrients work together to promote heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, are also good for lowering cholesterol. Nuts contain plant sterols, which have been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol levels. They are also a good source of healthy fats and fiber. But moderate your intake of these nuts to ¼ -½ cups daily.
Avocados are another food that can help lower cholesterol. They are also a good source of monounsaturated fat, which can help reduce LDL cholesterol levels.
What are the worst foods to eat if you have high cholesterol?
High-saturated fat meats such as beef, pork, and lamb can raise your LDL cholesterol levels. You should limit your saturated fat intake to no more than 7% of your total daily calories. You should limit your saturated fat intake from dairy products (i.e., whole milk, butter, and cheese) to no more than 2% of your total daily calories.
Fried foods are often high in saturated fat and trans fat. Trans fat is an unsaturated fat that can raise your LDL and lower your HDL cholesterol levels. You should avoid fried foods as much as possible.
Foods that are high in sugar tend to be low in fiber and nutrients. They can also cause weight gain, leading to other health problems like diabetes and heart disease. You should limit your intake of sugary foods to no more than 10% of your total daily calories.
A few other lifestyle changes can help lower your cholesterol levels in addition to your diet.
• Exercise is a great way to reduce cholesterol levels. It helps increase HDL levels, lower LDL levels, and help you lose weight.
• Weight loss can help with cholesterol levels. If you are overweight or obese, losing even a small amount of weight can significantly impact your cholesterol levels.
• Quitting smoking is another significant lifestyle change that can help lower cholesterol levels. Smoking damages the lining of the arteries, which can lead to an increased risk of heart disease.
If you have questions regarding your cholesterol levels, talk with your primary care provider.
Kris Mullins is an interventional cardiologist at Duncan Regional Health.