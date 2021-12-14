How to handle the holiday blues

The holiday season often inspires feelings of warmth and joy. Yet the holidays also bring many demands – cooking, shopping, cleaning, entertaining. You may be missing a loved one. And there is still COVID-19. Feelings of loneliness, stress, and anxiety can be common. These feelings are often referred to as the holiday blues. People already living with mental illness are often affected by the holiday blues. Individuals, families, and friends should watch out for each other.
What are some symptoms of the holiday blues?
• Tiredness, lack of energy
• Tension
• Frustration
• Loneliness
• Sadness
How to manage the holiday blues?
1. Take time for yourself. Get enough sleep, eat healthily (it’s okay to have a treat now and then!), and stay active. Have a dog? Take them for a walk. Catch up on your favorite TV show or read that book you have wanted to for a while.
2. But don’t isolate yourself. It is okay to be by yourself, but it is also to spend time with supportive, caring people. Getting together with friends and family is vital, especially if you are mourning the loss of a loved one.
3. Don’t be afraid to say no. You know your limits. You don’t have to be the one to cook the entire Christmas meal.
4. Avoid overeating. Enjoying those yummy holiday desserts is fine but in moderation. Before heading out to the Christmas party, fill up on healthy vegetables. Remember to drink plenty of water – it is essential to stay hydrated, especially if partaking of alcohol (remember – in moderation).
5. Set a budget. Don’t overextend yourself financially in buying presents.
6. Volunteer. Volunteering can provide a great source of comfort and help you feel less lonely. It is a great way to connect to your community.
If you find yourself experiencing the holiday blues, find support. Whether it is with friends, family, or a support group, talking can help. If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255; use the Crisis Text Line by texting NAMI to 41-741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor for free, 24/7 support via text message; or call the NAMI Helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).