Healthy habits for 2023
Courtesy photo

The start of a new year is a time of hope and opportunity. Many are taking “New Year, New You,” to heart by setting goals that support their mental and physical health. This includes rethinking their relationship with alcohol. “Taking steps such as getting physically active and reducing alcohol intake can have such a profound impact on your health,” says Shereyl Grubbs, Coalition Recruiter for the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network. “Our Lawton-Ft. Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC) is encouraging everyone to create smart, simple goals to lead healthier lifestyles.”

The LFSCC recommends the following “New Year, New You” goals: