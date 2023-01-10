Healthy habits for 2023

The start of a new year is a time of hope and opportunity. Many are taking “New Year, New You,” to heart by setting goals that support their mental and physical health. This includes rethinking their relationship with alcohol. “Taking steps such as getting physically active and reducing alcohol intake can have such a profound impact on your health,” says Shereyl Grubbs, Coalition Recruiter for the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network. “Our Lawton-Ft. Sill Community Coalition (LFSCC) is encouraging everyone to create smart, simple goals to lead healthier lifestyles.”
The LFSCC recommends the following “New Year, New You” goals:
• Infuse water with fruit to increase your intake
• Take a 20-minute walk 2-3 times a week
• Select one day per week to be alcohol free
• Explore tasty mocktail recipes to decrease your alcohol intake
• Be sure each meal includes a serving of fruit and/or vegetables
• Shoot for at least 7 hours of sleep each night
• If you have children, talk to them about the importance of healthy habits
Creating easy, obtainable goals is the key for long term success. Big change doesn’t happen all at once, however by implementing these goals, you and your families can start the journey towards improved health.
For information about LFSCC activities, contact Lawton Office Programs Director Jennifer Gormley at jgormley@wmpn.org and visit Lawton Fort Sill Community Coalition on Facebook.