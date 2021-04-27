Local community organization All About Understanding is partnering with the Comanche County Health Department and the Oklahoma State Department of Health to host “Overcoming Barriers and Myths of COVID-19 and Vaccines.”
This free community forum is designed to allow individuals to share their stories about COVID-19 and hear the stories of others. There will also be a question-and-answer session with representatives from the state and local health departments.
The forum’s keynote speakers will be Keith Reed, the deputy health commissioner for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Brandi Combs, the director for the Comanche County Health Department, and Nicole Bailey, a community citizen.
The event will be held in-person from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1408 SW Pennsylvania.
The event will also be live streamed.
For more information, please call 919-5337.