Groundbreaking discovery paves way for muscle loss treatment
Courtesy photo

A paradigm-shifting discovery at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (OMRF) has opened a new pathway to finding treatments for maintaining and growing muscle mass.

OMRF scientist Aga Borowik, Ph.D., discovered that the nuclei in skeletal muscle cells, called muscle fibers, continue replicating DNA after reaching maturity. The finding counters a tenet held since 1957, when scientists reported that muscle fibers, once mature, no longer make new genetic material.

