OKLAHOMA CITY — A discovery at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation is paving a path toward a more accurate and less intrusive diagnosis of Sjögren’s disease, an autoimmune disorder affecting up to 4 million Americans.

At least 30 percent of people suspected to have Sjögren’s disease undergo a diagnostic lip biopsy because they lack a telltale biomarker found through a blood test, said OMRF scientist Darise Farris, Ph.D.

