STILLWATER — Using genomic surveillance, Oklahoma State University researchers have developed a new method of predicting infectious disease surges, including COVID-19.

Preparation time is crucial for prevention and something medical professionals lacked at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That spurred Dr. Pratul Agarwal, assistant vice president of research and professor of physiological sciences in the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, and his colleagues, to explore ways to predict waves of increased infections, or so-called surges, ahead of time by analyzing data collected through genome sequencing, which is the process of deciphering the genetic material found in the virus. Agarwal’s team recently published its findings in the prestigious eLife, a peer-reviewed, scientific journal for biomedical and life sciences. Full details are available at https://elifesciences.org/articles/82980.