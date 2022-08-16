COLUMN: Tips for a healthy school year

Summer has been great, but it’s time to return to school. Here are some tips to help your kids (and you) make a healthy transition back to school.
1. Bedtime
MD – Family Medicine Duncan Family Medicine
Summer has been great, but it’s time to return to school. Here are some tips to help your kids (and you) make a healthy transition back to school.
1. Bedtime
Kids need to get healthy sleep each night to stay focused throughout the day. Sleep requirements vary among individuals, but children and adolescents typically need more than eight hours a night. To prepare your kids for those early school mornings, try making their bedtimes earlier each night for a week or two before school starts.
2. Start the day right
Eating a healthy breakfast will give your children the energy to face a busy school day. Ham and egg cups with whole grain toast, fruit, yogurt, or oatmeal are several excellent choices. Your kid’s mood and energy can drop by mid-morning if they don’t eat at least a small morning meal. Pack healthy snacks in your kid’s lunch. Include fresh fruit (apples or bananas), Greek yogurt, carrots with hummus, and a bottle of water. For healthy recipes, visit vegup.org.
3. Good hygiene habits
Germs can be found lurking in your children’s classrooms. To help your kids from getting sick, show them how to protect themselves (and you!).
1. Teach them to wash their hands after using the restroom and before going to lunch or eating a snack.
2. Include hand sanitizer in their backpack as a second option when washing their hands with soap and water isn’t convenient.
4. Listen to what your kids are saying
This time of year can be exciting and fun, but it also can bring a lot of stress leading to insomnia, weakened immune systems, and in some cases, mood changes. You can help your child handle stress by talking with them. Don’t ask “how was school,” which will probably get you the answer “fine.” Ask open-ended and specific questions. Additionally, don’t overload their schedules. Make sure they have downtime scheduled.
5. Schedule a well-child visit
Children from age zero to 12 years old receive a physical examination. Weight, height, eating, and sleeping habits with various other developmental milestones are documented along with the administration of recommended vaccinations.
Adolescents from 13 to 17 years old will have the above, but the health provider may also address: physical activity, social interaction, nutrition, depression, puberty, acne, smoking, alcohol, and drugs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.