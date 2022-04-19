April showers bring May flowers, bringing itchy eyes, runny noses and sinus pressure. These symptoms occur when plants release pollen in the air. When we breathe in the pollen, our body reacts as if it is harmful and attacks it. It may not be pollen that triggers reactions; it could be dust mites or animal dander.
The following are significant springtime allergens for Southwest Oklahoma:
Trees: Oak, elm, and maple
Weeds: Annual ragweed, great ragweed, silver sagebrush, and white sagebrush
How do I know if I have seasonal allergies or the common cold?
If you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, the chances are good you have seasonal allergies:
• Frequent sneezing
• Watery/itchy eyes
• Runny nose
• Congestion in nose or ears
• Itchy throat
• Puffy eyes
• Postnasal drip
• Mild headache
If you are experiencing any of the following, it is more than likely you have a cold:
• Fatigue
• Aches and pains
• Weakness
• Severe headache
• Sore throat
Cold symptoms tend to go away in seven to 10 days, whereas allergy symptoms can take months to dissipate. Also, seasonal allergy symptoms occur and go away the same time year after year.
What can you do to treat seasonal allergies?
Over-the-counter antihistamines and decongestants typically will help to relieve symptoms. There are a few other things you can do to lessen your exposure to your allergy trigger(s):
• Keep your windows closed
• Wear a mask when doing yard work
• At night, take a shower to get rid of any pollen that may be attached to skin, hair, and clothes
If, after trying all of the above, you are still suffering, contact your primary health care provider as they may be able to prescribe additional medications to lessen your symptoms.