Since one COVID-19 vaccine has now received emergency use authorization for children ages 5 and older, I continue to receive many questions from parents who want to do the best thing for their child’s health and wellness — now and in the future.
First, as a pediatrician, I highly recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for those who meet the specific age requirements. While fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults and the disease can often be milder for them, children can still be infected with the virus; get severely sick from COVID-19; and spread the illness to others. Studies have shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective for those 5 years of age and older, and I continue to trust the ever-growing body of clinical research that supports this.
There is a lot of misinformation circulating about the risks and benefits of vaccinating children and adolescents, and I want to address some of the most common questions I hear in both my personal and professional circles. My goal is to help debunk the myths as you decide what is right for your child.
1. Q: Is the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective for young recipients (ages 5 and older)?
A: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), clinical trials have shown that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective at preventing COVID-19 infection in children 5 years and older. Vaccinations may help keep children and adolescents from spreading COVID-19 to others and can also help keep your child from getting seriously sick even if they do get COVID-19. From a safety perspective, the vaccine has undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.
2. Q: I’ve read that fertility could be impacted. Is that true?
A: There has been no demonstrated link between vaccines and infertility in the studies conducted to date. The CDC reports there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that the vaccine studies do not indicate any safety concerns for those who are pregnant or want to become pregnant.
3. Q: Should I be concerned about my child experiencing heart inflammation?
A: There have been reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in adolescents and young adults after COVID-19 vaccination. However, the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks. The CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for individuals ages 5 and older. Talk with your child’s pediatrician if he or she has an existing heart condition that should be considered prior to vaccination.
4. Q: What other vaccine options are available for children and adolescents?
A: To date, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine that has been authorized for use in individuals ages 5 and older.
5. Q: Can I wait for another vaccine that is authorized for young recipients?
A: The best rule of thumb is to get the first vaccine available to provide protection against COVID-19 as soon as possible. It is not known when or if another vaccine may be authorized for the 5 and older age group.
6. Q: Where can I sign my child up to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
A: You can find a COVID-19 vaccine by visiting www.vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you.
The best defense we have against COVID-19 is to get as many people vaccinated as possible. At this point, most of the patients we are seeing who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, and we don’t want you or your child to be next. I encourage you to talk with your child’s pediatrician if you continue to have concerns, and get your child vaccinated.
As we continue fighting the pandemic, I would also like to encourage our community to wear a mask, socially distance from others and practice proper hand hygiene to help slow the spread of illness.
Piyush Singh, MD, is a pediatrician at Southwestern Medical Center in Lawton.