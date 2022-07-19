If you have a sore, cut, or scrape on your foot that is not healing in a timely manner, you should see your health care provider. An untreated foot wound could lead to severe complications such as gangrene and amputation.
There are several types of foot wounds. These include:
Diabetic Foot Ulcers:
These wounds may occur due to diabetes and complications of diabetic neuropathy. These can appear anywhere on the foot but are most common on the big toes, balls of the feet, or heels.
Venous Stasis Ulcers: These occur due to damaged veins. Most likely on the ankle or leg area.
Arterial Ulcers: This occurs when blood flow to the arteries is slowed or stopped altogether. These sores may happen between or on the tips of toes or the outer ankle.
Pressure Ulcers:
This occurs when there is a lack of movement in the feet or improper shoes. Most commonly observed in the heels or ankle area of the foot.
What is an ulcer? An ulcer is an open wound or sore that will not heal or keeps reoccurring. You can be at a higher risk of foot ulcers if you have diabetes, blood circulation issues, heart disease, obesity, kidney disease, and tobacco use.
Proper care is essential for healing. Wound care steps to promote healing are:
1. Clean the wound right away.
2. Apply an antibiotic cream.
3. Cover with a bandage.
4. Watch for signs of infection.
See your health care provider immediately if any of the following occur:
• The wound won’t stop bleeding after 10 minutes of pressure
• If it is a puncture wound, you may need a tetanus shot
• The wound is very painful
• The wound is deep, which may require stitches
• The wound shows signs of infection
• The wound is due to an animal or human bite
• You have diabetes or have neuropathy
Key factors you can practice for good foot health:
• Wash your feet daily.
• Inspect your feet regularly for cuts or open wounds
• Cut nails carefully and regularly.
• Always wear shoes that fit properly
• Moisturize every day with lotion, cream, or petroleum jelly (don’t put it between toes)
If you have diabetes, you should see your health care provider regularly. But whether you have diabetes or not, it is good to have your feet examined a minimum of once a year. Contact your primary health care provider if you have questions or concerns about your feet or a wound that won’t heal.