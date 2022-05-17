Having a stroke is very common — someone has a stroke every 40 seconds in the United States. But it is much more common for women to have a stroke than men. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., where approximately 60 percent of those are women.
Many of the factors that cause stroke are the same for men and women — cardiovascular disease, smoking, obesity, diet and family history, to name a few. But there are a few factors limited to women, and you need to be aware of them.
1. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular, often rapid heart rate that commonly causes poor blood flow and blood collection in the atria, which can clot.
2. Migraines with aura. Women are three times more likely than men to have a migraine. Migraines with aura (migraine headaches accompanied by visual or other sensory disturbances) are highly linked to causing a stroke in women. This doesn’t mean you will have a stroke if you suffer from this migraine, but be aware of the connection.
3. Hormone replacement therapy may slightly increase your risk of stroke because of the increased risk of blood clots forming and increased blood pressure.
4. Preeclampsia is a condition that usually occurs after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Regular visits with your healthcare provider are important to catch this condition early
5. Oral contraceptives can increase the risk of blood clots which can cause a stroke
6. Pregnancy comes with higher levels of estrogen, which can increase the likelihood of your blood to clot. If you have a family history of cerebral venous thrombosis (blood clots), talk with your healthcare provider before getting pregnant.
Knowing your risk factors and taking action are the best ways to prevent stroke. If you have one or more of the above factors, take proactive steps and visit your primary care provider to discuss what you can do to lower your risk for stroke.
Use FAST to recognize signs and symptoms of stroke:
F: Face drooping. Ask the person to smile — is one side drooping?
A: Arm weakness. Ask the person to raise both arms — does one arm drift down?
S: Speech difficulty. Is the person’s speech slurred — do they have difficulty saying a sentence?
T: Time to Call 911. If the person exhibits any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.