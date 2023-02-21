Veggies for eye health

Sulforaphane is found in cauliflower, radishes, broccoli and other members of the cabbage family. It also is available as a supplement.

 Courtesy MetroCreative

OKLAHOMA CITY — Remember being told as a kid that eating your carrots would improve your eyesight? While a diet containing carrots promotes good vision, your eyes may benefit even more by eating broccoli, kale or Brussels sprouts.

That’s the assessment of Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation scientist Scott Plafker, Ph.D., who recently found that a compound in cruciferous vegetables shows the potential to prevent age-related macular degeneration.