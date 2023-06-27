The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbarics at Southwestern Medical Center is highlighting Wound Healing Awareness Month (WHAM) in June. WHAM is a time to recognize those who are paddling through the rough waters of the healing process trying to catch a break. So, to truly celebrate Wound Healing Awareness Month, The Center for Wound Healing offers those living with or at risk of developing a chronic wound prevention and care tips for a Woundless Summer.
Living with a chronic wound is not all beaches and margaritas, and for the 8.2 million Americans affected by a wound, that’s their reality when trying to feel those summer vibes. Not only is living with a non-healing wound painful, but it can quickly pull you into the undertow if not properly cared for. In fact, every 30 seconds a diabetic patient suffers an amputation, and those who go through limb loss have a 60% mortality rate within 5 years of amputation. That means more limbs are lost to diabetes than to a shark out surfing.
Don’t flounder just yet. WHAM is dropping in with all the essential tips to continue healing and prevent future wounds while doing all things summer. Here are 10 tips to keep your feet woundless all summer long:
1. Don’t walk outside barefoot — Broken glass, rocks, trash, or debris can perforate the skin and cause infection. Walking on hot sidewalks or sand can quickly cause blisters or burns on the feet.
2. Always wear properly fitted shoes — If needed, ask your physician about special diabetic shoes, custom inserts, and socks to keep your feet healthy while you remain active.
3. Check your flip-flops — Debris can easily get stuck between your sandal and foot while wearing flip flops. Check them often or avoid wearing them. Examine the tops and bottoms of your feet each daily.
4. Stay hydrated — This may help with foot swelling from heat or exercise and improve circulation. Hydration and a balanced diet help maintain good health for wound healing.
5. Monitor blood glucose — Proper levels of blood glucose, A1C labs, consume a healthy diet, and use medication as prescribed.
6. Dry your feet — Feet that have been submerged in water for too long become susceptible to skin tears and blisters. Take “dry-out” breaks when spending time in the water this summer.
7. Use antibiotic cream — If you have a foot wound of any kind, clean it and apply a sterile bandage to cover it, and call your physician’s office for guidance.
8. Avoid heat if wounded — Heat causes swelling/edema to worsen, make sure to see your doctor as soon as you get any foot wound.
9. Put your feet up — Swelling can become worse in the summer heat, make sure to kick-back in a cool place and put your feet up. On hot and busy summer days, try 3-4 times a day for at least 15 minutes each.
10. Compress the heat — Even though wearing an extra layer like a compression sock or wrap in the summer does not sound appealing, socks and wraps keep the blood flowing, which will help reduce swelling.
By following these tips and being aware of the impact the hot months have on your flippers; pool parties, standing around a barbecue, soaking in the long days, some of the best parts of celebrating the summer months do not have to be a total wipe-out on the healing process. Those living with a chronic wound should still be a part of the summer staples and enjoy them. Wear appropriate shoes, drink more water than sugary or alcoholic beverages, and score more points in the healing process.
If you or someone you love is suffering from a non-healing wound, contact the The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbarics at Southwestern Medical Center. They work with referring physicians to evaluate and treat non-healing wounds as quickly as possible before they become life-threatening conditions. To learn more, call 580-531-6441 or visit swmconline.com/wound-care.