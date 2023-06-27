The Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbarics at Southwestern Medical Center is highlighting Wound Healing Awareness Month (WHAM) in June. WHAM is a time to recognize those who are paddling through the rough waters of the healing process trying to catch a break. So, to truly celebrate Wound Healing Awareness Month, The Center for Wound Healing offers those living with or at risk of developing a chronic wound prevention and care tips for a Woundless Summer.

Living with a chronic wound is not all beaches and margaritas, and for the 8.2 million Americans affected by a wound, that’s their reality when trying to feel those summer vibes. Not only is living with a non-healing wound painful, but it can quickly pull you into the undertow if not properly cared for. In fact, every 30 seconds a diabetic patient suffers an amputation, and those who go through limb loss have a 60% mortality rate within 5 years of amputation. That means more limbs are lost to diabetes than to a shark out surfing.

