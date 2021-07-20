Is your child over four years of age and still wearing pull-ups? Are they experiencing any of the following:
· Bedwetting
· Wetting during the day
· Urine leakage with laughing or activity
· Frequent or infrequent urination
· Constipation
· Accidental bowel or painful bowel movements
· Pain in pelvic and/or abdominal area
If so, they may be experiencing Pelvic Floor Dysfunction, which occurs when the pelvic floor muscles are not working together with the bladder and/or bowel. One in seven school-aged children will struggle with pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor dysfunction is relatively common yet infrequently discussed and can develop in children due to various factors. These factors include overly weak or tight muscles in the pelvic floor, by too much straining or impact during a sports activity, resulting in injury.
Your child is not alone
• 20% of pediatrician visits are for incontinence problems
• 15% of visits to gastrointestinal doctors are for lower bowel dysfunction
• 3% of visits to pediatricians are for constipation
• 5 million children complain of nocturnal enuresis (nighttime bedwetting)
Most pelvic floor dysfunction is treatable through physical therapy. Therapy involves the diagnosis, treatment, and management of bowel and bladder dysfunctions. Treatment goals are to reduce current symptoms, prevent symptoms from worsening, and promote optimal bowel and bladder function and health. Physical therapy exercises and treatment may include:
· Behavior and diet strategies to improve your child’s bathroom habits
· Biofeedback
· Bladder retraining
· Core strengthening
· Patient and family education
· Posture training
• Correct toileting posture
• Diaphragmatic breathing
If you would like to receive treatment for your child’s pelvic floor symptom, ask your health care provider for a referral to a pediatric pelvic floor physical therapy program.
Zinnia Kamal, PT, DPT is a Board-Certified Specialist in Pediatric Physical Therapy at Duncan Regional Hospital.