Who watches the Watchmen?
The quote from Alan Moore’s seminal comic book deconstruction, “Watchmen,” epitomized everything he sat out to do by tearing down larger-than-life heroes on the colored pages that so many throughout the previous half-century had come to idolize as the country’s new mythology. How can a society put its faith and trust in heroes who wear masks to hide their identities while taking the law into their own hands against the backdrop of the Cold War?
More than 30 years after the comic’s story was completed, writer Damon Lindelof returned to the world of Dr. Manhattan, Ozymandias and Silk Spectre to create a follow-up television series that not only complimented the comic, but expanded on its own mythos to challenge modern conceptions, just as Moore’s work did in its time. “Watchmen,” a nine-part limited series, tackles race relations, police brutality and humanity and asks uncomfortable questions of its viewers and society.
The original comic established a world in which a superpowered being, Dr. Manhattan, single-handedly won the Vietnam War for the United States. That action affected the power balance between the U.S. and Soviet Union, leading to brinkmanship to culminate in nuclear war. Richard Nixon was elected to a third term against this backdrop, and was ultimately succeeded as president by Robert Redford. Yes, that Robert Redford.
The TV show forsakes much of the more outlandish elements of the comic, at least initially. Giant blue men who can manipulate matter and costumed superheroes are pushed aside in favor of masked police officers combating masked criminals. Instead of colorful sequences of Batman stand-ins fighting criminals, the show focuses on the festering wounds of racism and how a single act of violence nearly 100 years prior still affects today’s world.
The first minutes of the first episode establish the brutal circumstances of the Tulsa race massacre in 1921. More than 100 black men, women and children were killed when mobs of white people invaded what was known as Black Wall Street. Hundreds more were injured and left homeless. It was a piece of history many had never heard of, and were certainly not prepared to witness in a superhero show. Those opening minutes are raw, unflinching and emotional, as the show follows a young boy whose parents are killed trying to help him escape the massacre. The boy will go on to play a major role in the events of the show as it unfolds.
“Watchmen” is steeped in racial conflict and commentary. In this world, President Redford establishes reparations for victims and descendants of victims of the Tulsa race massacre. The resentment of the white community leads to the formation of the 7th Calvary, a group of racist terrorists who model themselves after the right-wing Rorschach vigilante of the original comic. After a coordinated massacre of police at the hands of the 7th Calvary, Tulsa police begin wearing masks of their own as protection, and adopt secret identities.
Regina King’s Angela Abar is at the center of the story. Having worked with Lindelof previously on “The Leftovers,” King has developed a great relationship with the show runner. She brings a grounded and heavy presence as Abar and her cop secret identity, Sister Night. She plays off Tim Blake Nelson’s “Looking Glass” very well. The two main law enforcement characters are the beating heart of the story.
Lindelof broaches several heavy subjects in “Watchmen,” including the effects of the Tulsa race massacre, the prevalence of racism under the surface of modern America and unhindered police authority and corruption. It doesn’t always work, slipping a little too much into its comic inspirate a few times — especially with the characterization of the 7th Calvary. But there are many uncomfortable moments throughout the show that are even more poignant today than they were when the show first aired back in October.
It would be easy to simply follow up the comic with a nine-hour series that continues the exploits of Nite Owl and Silk Spectre, or that explores the consequences of the ultimate decision at the end of the comic (no spoilers here). But Lindelof did an amazing job in not only recontextualizing many elements of the comic for the modern world, but using that story and its universe to reflect on our own today. The ending stumbles and partially collapses under the weight of its own ambitions, but it’s still not only entertaining, but also inquisitive — if a little haunting.
All nine episodes of “Watchmen” are available to watch for free this weekend on any streaming site.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.