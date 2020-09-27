Perry Mason is one of the most enduring characters in popular fiction.
A lawyer who never loses a case, and always manages to snag the bad guy in the end, Mason’s character has been portrayed on screen for decades, most famously by Raymond Burr. Some might think that style of episodic, case-of-the-week television is old and outdated, while the character could still thrive. Robert Downey Jr. must have agreed when he helped produce a “modern” time period series about Mason’s early days.
These gritty reimaginings are often abject failures — attempting to throw away what was best about the original source material to make some edgy reimagining in an effort to sell to modern audiences, whom they feel can’t be satiated without “adult” elements popping up everywhere. While the timeless elements are stripped and replaced with flashy special effects, “conflicted” characters that are as two dimensional as the paper on which their scripts are written (but perceived as deep because they’re as angsty as a teenage boy on his first day of high school) and sex, the magic of the property is lost.
HBO Max’s “Perry Mason” includes many of those aforementioned elements, but the show still works because it hews closer to the source material — a series of books by Erle Stanley Gardner — than the original television series. The 10-episode show feels less like a case-of-the-week courtroom drama and more like a vintage noir series set during pre-World War II Los Angeles. Anchored by Matthew Rhys, of “The Americans” fame, this show scratches that itch for classic noir that you just can’t hardly find these days — with a little splash of modern storytelling and filmmaking.
The show pulls no punches, leading off with a salacious kidnapping of an infant boy in a ransom plot. When parents Emily and Matthew Dodson pay the $100,000 asking price, they find their boy dead with his eyes sewn open in a horrible crime. First Matthew Dodson, and then wife Emily, are ultimately charged with the ransom plot that led to murder. Enter the famous Perry Mason. Except, at this point, he’s not the famed defense attorney, but rather a down-on-his-luck private investigator still recovering from PTSD suffered during World War I, some 15 years prior.
Rhys delivers an amazing performance as Mason, who seems to get beaten up almost weekly in the show for sticking his nose somewhere it doesn’t belong. He almost feels like Jack Nicholson’s J.J. Gettes in “Chinatown,” walking that thin line of wanting to do the right thing while being a sleazy private eye. So much of this production owes itself to “Chinatown” in many ways.
Rhys’ Mason is different from any of his previous portrayals. At that point, he was already a lawyer, and a good one. Here, he’s still trying to figure himself out, while also investigating this horrible crime. A series of events ultimately forces him into the courtroom, but that’s perhaps the least interesting part of the show. Seeing Mason’s character evolve over the 10 episodes, as well as seeing the case unfold slowly and the mystery present itself, is the real hook.
Rhys is matched in on-screen intensity by “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany, who portrays Sister Alice, the evangelical leader of one of the largest churches in Los Angeles. If her character looks familiar, it’s because a similar character was used in “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” — both of which are based upon real life person Aimee Semple McPherson, who worked as a preacher and radio televangelist during the 1930s in Los Angeles. Sister Alice plays an integral role in how the story unfolds and has her own subplot that takes a hard look at how fame and power can corrupt. Just like in her “Orphan Black” days, Maslany disappears into the role and delivers a great performance.
“Perry Mason” truly feels like an age-old detective mystery story brought to life straight from the 1930s. There’s nothing else on television like it, and certainly nothing of this quality for many years. Everything from the production design to the music to the actors themselves is mint. The story peels away, like layers of an onion, delivering a satisfying conclusion that subverts the expectations of many Perry Mason fans, but sets up what could be a long and engaging series. It might not feature that courtroom drama that many would expect, but it more than provides great noir that harkens back to the days of “Chinatown” and before.
All 10 episodes of “Perry Mason” are available now on HBO Max.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.