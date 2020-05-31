A new streaming service has entered the ongoing competition for cord-cutting dollars.
HBO Max launched Wednesday, muddying the waters of streaming entertainment even more, as it attempts to supplant two other services, HBO Go and HBO Now. To say parent company AT&T botched the launch with a marketing campaign of confusion and disinformation would be an understatement. Many have been left confused this week as to whether they are already signed up for the service, how to access the service and what’s included on the service.
HBO Max is supposed to be an all-encompassing service that includes the vast majority of the expansive Time Warner catalog — a catalog that includes Warner Bros., Turner Classic Movies, all DC movies and television shows, Cartoon Network and HBO’s offerings. Theoretically, HBO Max would completely negate the need for HBO Go, the premium channel’s on-demand service for cable subscribers, and HBO Now, the streaming service for cord cutters. Instead, HBO Go is still available, while HBO Now’s presence was updated to reflect the new service. Confused yet?
Anyone who subscribes to HBO through their cable or satellite provider already has free access to the new service. Anyone who subscribed to HBO’s streaming services via Hulu or Apple TV also has access. To date, HBO is still in conflict with Amazon and Roku, whose subscribers are currently blocked. Otherwise, anyone can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 a month.
The service’s catalog is pretty vast, though not as all-encompassing as Netflix, but that’s understandable. Every HBO original — from television shows like “Game of Thrones” all the way back to the beginning with “Oz,” to original movies and miniseries — is available to stream. Every movie currently scheduled to air on HBO is available to stream, as well. This creates a pretty robust selection of random movies from multiple studios across all genres, including some movies that still have not made their way to Disney+ yet. As more and more studios and publishers create their own streaming services, or partner with others, this catalog will probably begin to shrink in the coming months and years.
What is interesting is not necessarily the selection of films available, but rather the lack of certain movies that should have been included on the service from day one. Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy is missing from the service, despite use of Heath Ledger’s Joker imagery in advertising. Aside from “Doom Patrol,” none of the DC Universe streaming service shows are available on HBO Max, prompting fans to subscribe to yet another service from the same company to enjoy those.
Licensing issues have plagued Disney+ and appear to plague HBO Max, at least for the foreseeable future. “Justice League” is set to leave the service next month, despite being a mainstay of Warner’s comic book offerings. It will return, at some point, alongside the Zack Snyder director’s cut, announced last week, but it’s still an issue for a new service.
Unlike Disney+, which launched with “The Mandalorian,” HBO Max doesn’t have any sort of major must-see title. Its back catalog of “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory,” for which AT&T shelled out $600 million, will attract some, but there’s not a whole lot of new content available yet. There are a handful of new originals — most directed at different demographics than to which HBO normally caters — but most are forgettable.
What is almost certain to be the most popular offering is the relaunch of “Looney Tunes,” complete with dozens of hours of new shorts. Released alongside the entire classic “Looney Tunes” collection, these new shorts can hold their own. Animators worked hard to stick as close to the original art style and animation as possible, and they did a fantastic job. The new set of shorts — featuring all the mainstay characters, like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Sylvester and Tweety and others — are well-crafted and just as funny as the originals. It does take a little extra time to get used to the new voices, but the awkwardness is quickly forgotten.
HBO Max has a sleek interface and is easy to navigate, unlike other streaming services. It does a good job of bundling certain shows and movies together for easier access. There is a lot of content available, but not all of it will be around for long, so it’s best to check if there’s an expiration date when filling your list.
It’s still too early to say whether the service will be a success or not. It doesn’t offer 4K, HDR or decent audio, which is surprising. And there’s still a lot of hiccups with licensing and content, which is key for a new service. The $15 a month pricetag can be a little steep, especially in the face of Disney+’s $7.99 monthly rate. But if you’re interested in more adult films, premium television content and classic cartoons and animation, it’s hard to pass up HBO Max — or at least hard to not take a look at it.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.