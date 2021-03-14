By all accounts, Nels Harveland was a humble man with a near encyclopedic knowledge of music, who fiercely supported Lawton’s art and music scene.
Today, Harveland would have turned 100 years old. While the man is gone, his kindness and tenacity persist in the form of the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra. In honor of his memory, the orchestra will dedicate its upcoming May concert to Harveland.
Harveland took up piano at age 7, despite a paralytic childhood disease that left one of his arms shorter than the other. His parents hoped that piano would serve as a kind of physical therapy. Harveland took to the instrument, and during World War II he organized a jazz band with his fellow servicemen while stationed in England. They called themselves “The Gremlins,” and they were the first American jazz band to play in Paris after its liberation.
He would go on to study at the Chicago Conservatory where he met his future wife, Doris Leister, a woman from a city in Oklahoma called Lawton. Leister’s parent’s owned one of the first music stores in the city, “Leister’s Music Center.”
The couple eventually moved to Lawton in 1958 after a stint in New York City where Harveland studied at Julliard. He taught private piano lessons and could often be found on the weekends serving as a jazz pianist at Martin’s, a local restaurant.
Martin’s is where Jim Lambert, a long-time Cameron University music professor and member of the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, met Harveland.
Lambert and his wife were newly married, on Valentine’s Day at that, and were having a romantic dinner at Martin’s in celebration.
“Nels was playing at Martin’s while Doris and I were there, and he played some appropriate Valentine’s music for us,” Lambert said. “He had this list of tunes, an alphabetical list, that he played entirely by memory. We’d go back to the restaurant on later occasions, and I’d ask him what letter he was on that night.”
In 1961, after a meeting with the Lawton Schubert Club, Harveland was elected to create a new musical ensemble that would bring more culture and music to the city. Former Lawton Constitution arts editor Bill Crawford wrote that year that Harveland, “almost single-handedly rolled up his sleeves and went to work.”
One year later, the Lawton Philharmonic Society signed the articles of incorporation that would birth a new non-profit organization with the purpose of bringing orchestral music to Lawton. The society provided a governing body to what would become a local orchestra, it would also provide educational outreach.
“Nels wanted Lawton to have an orchestra,” Lambert said. “He always encouraged young people’s music. He was one of the most engaging, friendly musicians I’ve ever met. He did not have a very big ego at all, but he had a lot of substantive knowledge because he had studied music so hard as a student. He could tell you just about anything you wanted to know, but you’d have to pry it out of him because of that lack of ego.”
Harveland served as conductor of the orchestra for 10 years — during its inaugural decade — stepping down in 1972.
“We were never able to give a salary to Nels like he deserved,” Karin del Vecchio, a lifetime LPO supporter was quoted as saying in 2011 for the orchestra’s 50th anniversary. “At the conclusion of one season, I remember that we bought him and his family a television set as a small token of our appreciation for his hard work.”
Hollis Harveland Brown, Nels and Doris’ daughter, remembers her parents fondly, particularly their shared passion for music and the arts. Brown, herself a lifelong violinist, was a product of her father’s “Crusade for Strings,” an educational program co-founded by the Lawton Philharmonic and the Lawton Schubert Club.
“My dad tried so hard to get this string system going because it would feed into the orchestra,” Brown said. “I don’t think it was my idea, I just one day realized I’d become a violinist. I’m grateful to my dad for that, I might not have thought of it on my own.”
Alongside being a musician and conductor, Harveland was also a composer. But in 1981 he suffered a stroke and lost his short-term memory.
“He didn’t compose after that,” Brown said. “But, he still had his long-term memory. He could play anything from jazz to classical, so that’s what he did. He played. You could toss out anything and my dad could play an amazing arrangement of it.”
Despite his stroke, Harveland’s love of music persisted until his death in 1998.
“He loved music his whole life. Once you’re that involved in it, I don’t see how it could go away,” Brown said. “He was wonderfully kind, very modest, he was just a wonderful father. Not perfect, but none of us are. I’m proud that he was my father. And grateful for what my parents instilled in me.”