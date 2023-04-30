Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra’s final concert of the season will give the audience a chance to appreciate the works of Ravel, Strauss, Tchaikovsky and Higdon, while helping LPO’s longtime leader celebrate his 60th birthday.
The concert Happy Birthday, Maestro! is just a tad late — Maestro Jon Kalbfleisch actually turned 60 on the last day of April — but the concert still is an important way for LPO to honor the work, experience and joy in music Kalbfleisch has brought to Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra over the years, Executive Director Patty Neuwirth said.
“This is the closest we could get,” Neuwirth said with a laugh about Kalbfleisch’s birthday, adding the concert features music that Kalbfleisch himself selected to help wrap up LPO’s 2022-2023 season.
Kalbfleisch said the birthday message contained within the concert goes both ways.
“The music on this program, with an orchestra of over 70 players, is not only a birthday gift to me from the board, but also a gift to the players and the community, and is an amazing example of what a live symphony orchestra can do,” he said. “Starting with music a mere 23 years old, by one of America’s most prolific female composers, to beloved classics by Tchaikovsky, Strauss and Ravel, this program is full of favorites. You might not recognize the titles, but when you hear it, you’ll be hooked, and we think you’ll love this music as much as we do.”
The concert will open with Higdon’s “Fanfare Ritmico,” before moving to pianist and Cameron University professor of piano Hyunsoon Whang playing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in Bb, which Kalbfleisch describes as possibly one of the most famous and most beloved piano concertos. After an intermission, the concert continues with Strauss’ “Till Eulenspiegel’s Merry Pranks” and Ravel’s “Daphnis and Chloe’,” Suite No. 2.
In addition to the music planned for Saturday, LPO will unveil its concert schedule for the 2023-2024 season that begins in August, as well as recognize longtime supporter Paul Phillips, who died in August 2021.
“The concert will be sponsored by Cherry Phillips, in honor of her husband. He loved the philharmonic,” Neuwirth said.
And concert-goers walking through the lobby of McMahon Memorial Auditorium will have the chance to inspect nine works crafted by local artisans for Instruments Transformed, a fundraiser for Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra that allowed artists to put their own take on musical instruments. Take a good look. Bidding for the works begins at 6 p.m. Saturday and continues through 6 p.m. May 13 at the Arts for All Festival.
As usual, the music will be led by Kalbfleisch, who fits easily back into his hometown.
“Three weeks a year, Jon is at our place,” Neuwirth said of the native Lawtonian who lives in the Washington, D.C., area and works as resident music director for the Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, but comes to Oklahoma to guide the Lawton Philharmonic each concert year.
A graduate of Lawton High, the maestro is a Distinguished Alumni of Cameron University, graduating with a bachelor of arts in piano performance before earning his master of music in orchestral conducting from Southern Methodist University.
Kalbfleisch said he loves coming back to Lawton to interact with musicians and the community.
“As a Lawton native, the LPO was the first orchestra I ever heard, and I’ve been conducting it since 2006,” he said. “The fact that Lawton maintains a professional symphony orchestra sets it apart from other communities of this size, and having the beautiful McMahon Auditorium to play in makes it even more unique. As a resident of the Washington DC area, I’m often reminded of the words of JFK, which adorn the performing arts center named in his honor: ‘As a great democratic society, we have a special responsibility to the arts.’
“Lawton takes that responsibility very seriously, and the community is a better place for it. I’m always happy to return and share this great music with as many people as possible.”