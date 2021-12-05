Handel's 'Messiah' to be presented Saturday By Payton Williams payton.williams@swoknews.com Dec 5, 2021 Dec 5, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In December 2019, 90 singers and 12 musicians performed George F. Handel’s “Messiah” to a nearly sold out audience at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.Though they didn’t know it at the time, it would be the last time they would perform the show the “normal” way.Doris Lambert, the choir director for the performance, recalled the energy of that 2019 show.“The auditorium was almost full and the feeling in the air was electric with the sights and sounds of the Christmas story told through beautiful music,” she said.On Saturday, “Messiah” will return to McMahon Memorial Auditorium for its 80th performance, and it’s going to be presented at least partly back in its normal form.The choir will still be smaller than before the pandemic, with 44 voices, but for the first time in two years, Handel’s religious oratorio will be performed to a live audience in Lawton.Last year’s performance was streamed in lieu of a live audience. Lambert said that while this was somewhat disappointing to the performers, it also provided its own unique benefits.“Messiah 2020 was presented to 3,500 people from all over the world — literally,” Lambert said.“Messiah” was first presented in Lawton by the Schubert Music Club in 1941, and the performance has been done every year, including 2020, for all the 80 years since it began.For this performance, both an anniversary and a partial return to form for the production, Lambert has high expectations.“My hope is that the auditorium will be filled with people wanting to hear George F. Handel’s music,” Lambert said.This year, because the show is going to be presented with a smaller chorus, Lambert worked out a way to include singers from previous years in the performance.“We are inviting anyone in the audience who has sung in ‘Messiah’ in previous years to join in the ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ as it is sung in the program.” Lambert said.“Messiah” is presented through the support of the Schubert Music Club, The Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts, and the Fort Sill New Post Chapel Congregation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Doris Lambert Performance Show Music Singing Choir Singer George F. Handel Schubert Music Club Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists