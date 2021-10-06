'Halo' trial sets high expectations for final release

“Halo” is back.
That lonely feeling of heartbreak at the moment is, no doubt, attributed to the end of two weeks of “Halo Infinite” beta flight tests that gave players their first real hands-on experience with the new title, set for release Dec. 8. The two weekend periods included extended playtime for a multitude of options, including bot matches, classic 4 versus 4 multiplayer and big team battle, which has undergone a bit of a makeover in the latest release. It all came together to produce what is perhaps the best playing “Halo” title since “Halo 2,” and a breath of fresh air in an industry suffocated with “Call of Duty” clones and battle royale experiences.
When 343i released its last title, “Halo 5: Guardians,” many gave considerable praise to its multiplayer suite, while simultaneously destroying the uninspired campaign portion of the title. It was the studio’s second full “Halo” release after “Halo 4,” which itself was maligned greatly. “Halo 5” had great movement and gun-to-gun combat, but everything else about it — including the limited map selection and the low kill-times — made it pale in comparison to the classic titles found in the “Master Chief Collection.” It tried to bring balance between what worked in earlier “Halo” games and what 343i thought modern audiences wanted. The faster movement and map traversal elements were welcome, but everything else in the game was a bit of a miss. So, 343i went back to the drawing board — something we’re glad the studio did.
“Halo Infinite” plays like an absolute dream on the Xbox Series X. The graphics — oft ridiculed following the gameplay debut at E3 2020 — were amazing. It truly looks like a modern “Halo” title with a classic art style and extremely detailed character models and environments. The little touches in multiplayer on maps like “Behemoth” and “Fragmentation” are amazing. I was actually distracted for a brief moment by a woodland animal running across the battlefield, while Spartans battle it out around it over a flag. The lighting filtering through the trees and the clouds of smoke and dust is particularly impressive. The framerate ran at a smooth 60 FPS or 120 FPS, depending on which performance mode is chosen, and there didn’t appear to be any drops. This might be different on the Xbox Series S or the Xbox One consoles, but performance wasn’t a problem on the Series X.
The maps were a mixed bag of fun and frustrating design. “Bazaar,” a smaller 4 versus 4 map, is perhaps the most disappointing of the lot. I like the environment and art style of a Middle East town trying to rebuild, but the overall design and flow is problematic. Too much of the game devolves into combat in the middle of the map in an area that can easily be attacked by people from above with little danger. With the game’s current Assault Rifle starts, the people on the bottom have little aid in defending themselves from aggressors on the high ground. Maybe a different starting weapon would work better.
“Fragmentation” will be familiar to longtime series fans, as it’s a remake of “Halo 3’s” “Valhalla.” This new version is much bigger — to accommodate the game’s increased player count from 16 to 24 — and actually plays more like classic “Blood Gulch” or “Coagulation” in a box canyon setup than “Valhalla.” Combat is fierce in the center, but players can take paths around the edges of the map along mountainsides and cliffs in order to sneak into the larger bases in order to capture objectives. Snipers are nowhere near as much of a problem in “Fragmentation” as they were on “Valhalla” because of the lack of true straight sight lines across the map. But it still captures that “Halo” magic when loading an entire Warthog of players to rush across the map to capture the objective.
The debate will continue to rage in “Halo” fandom circles as to whether the Assault Rifle or Battle Rifle should be the primary starting weapon. It seems 343i tried to address this debate by buffing the Assault Rifle’s strength and distance. It’s a very dangerous weapon up close, and can easily take down pistol wielders with ease, but it’s surprisingly efficient at mid ranges. Pulsing the trigger gives the weapon surprising distance that can make it frustrating for enemy players.
The current weapon suite feels familiar and inviting to longtime players, while still offering some wrinkles for everyone. The Brute weapons are as disappointing as ever, but the human and Covenant suite of weapons and vehicles are very sharp and fun to use.
The two biggest changes people will recognize are the lack of any classic Red vs. Blue colors and the increased player counts. As “Halo Infinite” is moving to a full free-to-play multiplayer suite, customization options are going to play a major role. In order to give players as much freedom to customize their Spartans, multiplayer no longer uses red and blue colors for its teams. Instead, all players will be able to enter games with their tricked-out Spartans and the game uses a very slight color shade over enemy players. It’s subtle, and it takes a little getting used to at first for longtime veterans, but the new system works. It’s cool to see all the different unique Spartans on the battlefield.
The increased player count worked on “Fragmentation,” though we’ll have to see if 24 players works on other big team maps. It’s good to see 343i embracing large scale warfare modes again, as “Halo 5” shipped without any big team battle in favor of “Warzone.” Players have been calling for an increase from the traditional 16 player counts ever since “Halo 3” in 2007. So it’s good to see 343i listen and balance it properly enough.
There were only minor issues related to the beta, mostly in the form of technical glitches that popped up throughout the two weekends. The sidearm pistol is weak and is outmatched at almost every distance by other weapons. It could use a slight buff to make it more comparable to other weapons.
Otherwise, 343i has established a great base for expansion in the future. “Halo Infinite” combines the best elements of classic “Halo” titles while still making minor quality of life improvements that help modernize the game. The developer was always wrong in its attempts to completely rebuild “Halo” for a new generation. Much like how Infinity Ward went back to the basics with “Call of Duty Modern Warfare” in 2019, 343i has gone back to the basics with “Halo Infinite” to create what could be the most enduring “Halo” title in years. We’ll just find out Dec. 8 when “Halo Infinite” releases on the Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles and PC.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.