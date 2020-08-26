'Halo Infinite' delay the right move for Microsoft, Xbox brand

Like many other Xbox owners, I was surprised — and ultimately saddened — when developer 343 Industries announced that “Halo Infinite,” originally slated to launch alongside the Xbox Series X in November, had been delayed until 2021.
Ever since its surprise debut last December at the Video Game Awards, news of the Xbox Series X has been underwhelming, at best. Its two showcases this year were disappointing, at best, and unmitigated disasters, at worst. Covid-19 has thrown the whole world for a loop, admittedly, and something as precarious as a console launch — in the best of times — can be easily affected and thrown off course. “Halo Infinite” seemed to be the lone bright spot in a never-ending cycle of disappointment. Then the gameplay debut happened.
Unlike many, I wasn’t terribly distraught with the graphics or performance. The Internet has a way of expounding the worst in any scenario or situation, and immediately pounced with the “Craig the Brute” meme. Others were less nice, calling out 343 Industries for being incompetent, or lazy, or somehow unwilling to put out a good “Halo” title — as if the studio formed for the sole purpose of shepherding the “Halo” franchise would somehow intentionally harm it. Then again, these same people think the same thing of LucasFilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Online fanboys should not be listened to.
Admittedly, the graphics were subpar for what was being hyped as the hardware showcase for the Xbox Series X. With flat lighting, some major pop in and overall unimpressive effects, the backlash was swift and intense, and it was only a matter of time before Microsoft was forced to react. “Halo Infinite” won’t debut until 2021 — and perhaps not until late 2021, if reports and conjecture are to be believed.
Xbox chief Phil Spencer appeared on a podcast hosted by “Rogue One” writer Gary Whitta recently and said Microsoft made the ultimate decision to delay “Halo Infinite” after hearing fan feedback, assessing its current condition and initially debating as to whether to ship the game in pieces. The latter comment was almost certainly aimed at the idea of the free-to-play multiplayer component launching this fall, while the campaign was delayed until next year. That would have been a mistake.
Ultimately, Microsoft made the right call. “Halo Infinite” needed to be delayed because it really did look undercooked in its debut. It’s obvious that the game has undergone a troubled development. Its producer, Mary Olson, left last October to join Midwinter Entertainment. The studio has not released a game since 2015. There’s a good chance “Halo Infinite” has been in development for five years, if not longer. That lengthy development period combined with the producer departure points to behind-the-scenes issues.
Development issues have plagued 343 Industries since its inception. “Halo 4” is viewed as a relative disappointment compared to its predecessors made by Bungie Studios. “The Master Chief Collection” was a complete disaster at launch, and has only since been fixed in the last couple of years. “Halo 5: Guardians,” while featuring some of the best gameplay in the series, was met with lukewarm reception after a prolonged development period that saw many changes behind the scenes. Development on “Halo 5” was rebooted at least once with major changes to the structure and story, which abruptly ends without any sort of real conclusion.
In many ways, “Halo Infinite” is 343 Industries’ last real shot at making a good “Halo” title and salvaging the brand. Many might believe that gaming is leaving “Halo” behind in the days of battle royale titles like “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty Warzone,” but there’s still a strong desire. Sales of “The Master Chief Collection” on Steam have been impressive. The game has been at the top of the sales charts on more than one occasion. There is desire for a good, quality “Halo” title, but 343 Industries needs to get it right.
That’s why the delay makes sense. If the studio is to be believed, and “Halo Infinite” will serve as a platform for future “Halo” content over the next generation, it has to ship in the best condition possible. This can’t be another situation like “The Master Chief Collection,” where the studio has to spend a year or more fixing mistakes and glitches due to a rushed launch. Six years of development might not seem like a normal person’s idea of “rushed,” but it’s obvious that was the case, as Microsoft and 343 Industries raced toward a November release date with major issues. One has to commend Microsoft for looking at its launch lineup — an admittedly anemic selection, at the moment — and deciding that pushing its major heavy hitter into next year was the right call. Let’s just hope that when “Halo Infinite” does release, it’s in the best condition possible and can revive the brand.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.