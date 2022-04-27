'Halo Infinite' content response shows dark side of fandom

“Halo Infinite” is in a state of flux at the moment.
Microsoft’s flagship title launched last December in what could be described as a “compromised” state. It ran well, its visuals were nice and its gameplay was the best in the series dating back to “Halo 2” nearly 20 years ago. But everything surrounding the title — from content to features to promises of future updates — has been fractured, if not broken, for the nearly five months since launch.
There’s a lot to like in “Halo Infinite,” and it would have been a feature complete game had it launched 10-15 years ago. In those days, titles shipped with a campaign and multiplayer with a suite of between 8-12 maps with additional maps provided in paid downloadable content six to eight months after launch. Sound familiar? Except titles like “Fortnite” and “Apex Legends” and this major focus on games-as-a-service, in which content is constantly added at regular intervals to keep players involved, have changed the game, so to speak. Content “droughts” — where even a month goes by without an update or new weapons or maps — can turn the entire player community against what would otherwise be a great title and experience. Let me put on my “old man yells at cloud” hat for a second and simply state that today’s player base is simply much harder to please.
“Halo Infinite” was supposed to start with season one that would last for between two to three months from its December launch. When the game released, which was just about three weeks before Christmas, it featured some technical issues that needed to be ironed out. And they were, for the most part, until a bug introduced at some point almost crippled big team battle right around the start of the holiday break period. The entire community was up in arms that developer 343 Industries didn’t immediately return to the office during the holidays to address the problem. It was soon fixed after the holidays were over.
When the game was announced to not launch with campaign co-op — a series staple since “Halo 3” in 2007” — or the Forge map editing mode, the entire community got up in arms. Some absolutely refused to play until those two features were added. Those features were originally penciled in for release around May. Obviously, that date has since been pushed back due to ongoing development issues. The entire community remains up in arms.
As part of the season two roadmap announced last week, campaign co-op should arrive in beta in August. There’s still no word on Forge. Two new maps have already been added to “Halo Infinite,” and more maps are on the horizon to be added in the coming weeks and months. This still isn’t enough for the community. They want more — more maps, more weapons, more game modes.
“Fortnite” has changed the industry in many ways. Some of them good, like the rise of quality free-to-play multiplayer titles that aren’t focused entirely on separating customer from many as efficiently as possible. But there’s also this idea now that these live service games must provide a constant stream of new content, lest they be left behind. That’s great when you have a studio of close to a thousand people with around 700 confirmed to be working entirely on new content for the game, and nothing else.
To compare, as of last year, 343 Industries employed around 750 people total. That includes every person working on every other aspect of the “Halo” property, including those overseeing the “Halo” Paramount+ show, books and other pieces of the extended universe and those working directly on the games. Even if every hand was on deck to do nothing but create new maps and weapons for “Halo Infinite,” it still couldn’t match the team working on “Fortnite.”
Demanding “Halo Infinite” produce content in cadence with “Fortnite” is an ironic goal, considering there has been so much emphasis put on crunch culture in recent years. Two years ago, Epic was met with major accusations of intense crunch in order to continue supplying “Fortnite” with content. Developers described working 16 hour days, six days a week with little break or relief. Weapon changes had to be made immediately, on the fly, rather than through an arduous testing process like other studios. Everything came at the expense of making “Fortnite” the most successful games-as-a-service title on the market. Is that really what we want for 343i?
Admittedly, there needs to be a long, hard look at the management structure of 343i. “Halo Infinite” was in development for six years, as the studio tried to craft the right development tools to help make updates a smoother process. Either that hasn’t happened yet, or there’s something else going on behind the scenes to account for such massive delays. Obviously, one shouldn’t want 343i employees to crunch 16 hour days just to get a bit of extra content in a video game. But there can be room for improvement.
On the other hand, the community needs to have some resounding patience here. There’s nothing wrong with putting a game down and not revisiting it for several weeks or months. We’ve become latched onto this idea of associating our identity with whatever our most popular games-as-a-service title is at the moment. It’s toxic and unnecessary. Because the moment we start calling ourselves “Team Fortnite” or “Team Apex Legends,” and start demanding more and more content faster and faster, we stop seeing developers as individual humans, and more like cogs in a machine designed entirely to service our pleasure. There’s nothing wrong with pausing “Halo Infinite,” scouring Elon Musk’s Twitter for a bit and coming back when there’s additional content. The game will rebound and the community will return. But developers need breaks.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.