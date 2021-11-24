'Halo Infinite' battle pass progression draws ire from fans

Microsoft shocked the industry — at least non-insiders — a couple weeks ago when it announced the surprise immediate release of the multiplayer portion of “Halo Infinite” in the form of a “beta” that would lead up to the full release on Dec. 8.
Reaction to the test flights earlier in the year were resoundingly positive, giving Microsoft and developer 343 Industries the extra confidence to push at least part of the game out to fans nearly a month before its intended release. Offering 10 maps, a plethora of multiplayer gametypes and online bot matches, “Halo Infinite” has lived up to expectations and surpassed even the zeitgeist that is “Call of Duty Vanguard” and “Battlefield 2042.” But there’s one problem people just can’t seem to move past — customization unlock progression.
This is where I — at 35 years-old — am going to pull out my “Old Man Yells at Cloud” card to lament the straight venom and over-the-top angst that has surrounded “Halo Infinite’s” battle pass progression up to this point.
At some point in the last decade, multiplayer moved away from paid map packs that would separate the player base to a system in which character customization unlocks could be purchased individually by microtransactions that subsidized the cost of additional maps. It was a great success, as those who didn’t care about decking their characters out with ridiculous outfits or turning their weapons into gold-plated travesties could still enjoy the latest maps without having to pay for them. Multiplayer titles that would dry up in months would now last much, much longer. But then publishers got greedy.
Enter the battle pass, a new system in which players purchased a pass — usually for something like $10 or more — that would feature a collection of unlockables that required players to continuously return to the game to unlock via challenges, objectives, kills or simple playtime. Some of the most unique and most “interesting” items would require a ridiculous amount of time investment in order to unlock. But if you’re enjoying the game, that time sink doesn’t matter, right? Well, battle pass unlockables have a limited amount of time to unlock before they’re lost forever — even if you paid for the pass. It guaranteed players who were hooked on the game would come back more and more in order to complete the battle pass within its time period. Games became jobs.
“Halo Infinite” has taken a different approach to its battle pass. Players still have to pay out $10 to purchase it, but the pass never expires. You purchase the current battle pass for $10 and drop the game for five years, only to come back in 2026, and that content will still be available for you to unlock. Did you take a break from the game and miss a battle pass with a lot of content that you liked? You can still go back and purchase that battle pass and start unlocking it. It’s the post pro-consumer battle pass system to be implemented in a game yet. And everyone is up in arms.
343 Industries opted away from accumulating experience points in each match for a challenge-based system for unlockables. Each player is given a set of daily and weekly challenges that might include anything from completing a game to killing an enemy player with a specific weapon, or being the person to capture a flag. Theoretically, these challenges — especially the objectives-based versions — would funnel players toward actually playing the games, rather than simply going for kills, as has been the bane of person-versus-person multiplayer for decades. But certain challenges also encourage players to use weapons or strategies that they would never use prior, and thus put their team in jeopardy. It’s an understandable complaint, and one that 343 Industries has already commented on. However, that’s not the main problem people have.
People are mad that these challenges simply don’t give enough points toward their battle pass progression. Many players have openly questioned what’s the point of playing the game if you don’t get experience toward unlockables. What is wrong with you? Games should be played for the enjoyment of the game, not to unlock some basic digital customization piece that offers nothing beyond a unique appearance in one screen at the start and end of the match. It makes no sense.
At the height of the series with “Halo 2” and “Halo 3,” armor customization was extremely basic. Arguably the best multiplayer in the series, “Halo 2,” had no customization whatsoever beyond color schemes and emblems. Games were played for the spirit of the competition, the thrill of the gameplay and the excitement of winning. You played to win, or to at least have fun. That was the point. Sure, customization is nice for a bit of individuality, but it should not be the sole driving factor behind playing a game each day.
It’s disheartening to see such vitriol directed at such an amazing game — a game that has the best gameplay in 15 years — over something as inconsequential as armor customizations. The fact that we have been given a free-to-play version of “Halo” multiplayer that not only captures the magic of the classic games with modern refinements but offers a roadmap of free maps and expansions is every “Halo” fan’s dream. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth simply because you’re going to have to play a fun game a little more to unlock that gaudy flaming helmet.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.