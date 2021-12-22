'Halo Infinite' a needed booster shot for a decaying franchise

After more than six years in development, “Halo Infinite” has finally been released, and it’s a breath of fresh air for a once-popular franchise that has seen better days.
“Halo” once dominated the industry with its commitment to quality and unrivaled combination of campaign and multiplayer components that set it above any other offering. But ever since “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare” completely changed the game, “Halo” has been chasing trends, rather than setting them. Thankfully, developer 343 Industries — with its third attempt — has finally delivered a “Halo” game that sets itself apart from the competition while returning to the roots of the series that made it popular in the first place.
Much has already been discussed of the game’s multiplayer component. On paper, the gameplay is the best in a “Halo” title with smooth movement, amazing gunplay and tight controls. Beyond the gameplay, “Halo Infinite” multiplayer remains a confused mess of a title that focuses as much on monetization as it does on its core strengths. Matchmaking remains broken, often pitting individual players against full teams in unbalanced play. Players are still not able to pick and choose which gametypes they want to play beyond a limited series of playlists that’s only been updated within the last week. The structure is there, but it’s extremely anemic and bare bones at the moment, with little improvement to be found in more than a month since the multiplayer beta released in November.
On the campaign front, there’s never been a better experience in the “Halo” franchise. “Halo Infinite” takes the best elements of previous titles and combines them with an open world structure that feels like “The Silent Cartographer” from “Halo: Combat Evolved” stretched over an entire 15-hour campaign.
The story picks up some time after the events of “Halo 5: Guardians,” which saw a rampant version of Cortana take over the galaxy. The books and extended fiction detailed what happened after that game, showing Cortana continue to ravage the UNSC forces in an attempt to subjugate humanity, while the Banished, a faction of former Covenant members, move to control Forerunner technology. At some point, the Banished attack the Infinity, humanity’s last ship currently stationed over Zeta Halo. Master Chief is left unconscious until a pilot rescues him and they return to the ring in order to regroup and take the fight to the Banished.
“Halo Infinite” is meant to be a clean entry point for players new to the series, but it does a poor job of filling in the backstory as to what set up the events that unfold in-game. It’s a problem 343i “Halo” titles have had since the new studio took over the franchise, as it relies more on extended universe details to flesh out basic plot points. Players who stick strictly to the games will often find themselves confused as to who certain characters are, why they find themselves in their current situation and what the overall endgame of the titles are.
To make matters worse, the story delivered in-game is fairly barebones and delivered in exposition dumps via hidden audio logs around the map and through dialogue from the Weapon, a new character that essentially serves as a new Cortana. While Cortana was well written and brought some much-needed humanity and character to the franchise, the Weapon serves as nothing more than a Marvel Studios-inspired snark-filled exposition delivery constantly chiding the player for not following the designated missions, despite the game otherwise encouraging exploration of the open world.
The open environment of Zeta Halo is relatively empty for the moment. 343i has discussed the future of “Halo Infinite,” stating that it plans to use the platform for the next 10 years, so there’s a good chance that there will be additional elements added in the coming months and years. But right now, it’s pretty sparse. Random Banished patrols sprinkle the area, but are relatively easy to dispatch, even on higher difficulty levels. There are bases scattered across the map that Master Chief can liberate and turn into fast travel points that offered ammunition and vehicle deployments. Other bases include prisoner reinforcements that can be liberated and rescued.
There are more classic “Halo” missions that serve as linear experiences that advance the story, at least what is included. But the minute-to-minute gameplay of exploring the world and fighting the Banished is still extremely fun. The inclusion of the grapple hook is perhaps the best addition to the franchise since dual wielding and really makes exploring the map extremely fun and satisfying. It truly revolutionizes the gameplay and player movement.
Aside from the story, the most disappointing element of “Halo Infinite” is the lack of environments. The “Halo” franchise has always been known for its amazing variety of environments, from the classic Pacific Northwest lands with tall trees and sprawling grassy areas to swamps to deserts and snow-covered mountainous regions. None of that is in “Halo Infinite.” The Pacific Northwest environment dominates the game and is the only setting of the game. It was obviously a compromise in order to accommodate the open world nature of Zeta Halo, but there have been plenty of other games with a similar structure that still offer that variety.
“Halo Infinite,” even at its worst, serves as an amazing foundation for future evolutions and expansions of this version of the “Halo” formula. 343i took what didn’t work with “Halo 4” and “Halo 5: Guardians” and went back to the drawing board for a more focused title that ditches some of the superfluous additions for a more streamlined experience. This is what “Halo 3” should have been 15 years ago. Hopefully, additional content is added in the future because that’s the only real problem facing “Halo Infinite.” What’s there is really, really good.
“Halo Infinite” is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC. It’s available at retail, or on the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitiution.