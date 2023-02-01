'Halo' franchise, developer face reset, uncertainty

The “Halo” franchise under developer 343 Industries is being reset for the moment.

When Microsoft announced an estimated 10,000 layoffs two weeks ago, rumors began to circle that the “Halo” steward was especially hit hard. Unconfirmed reports suggested as much as half the staff was laid off after disappointing sales and retention rates for “Halo Infinite.” Those reports fueled even further rumors that Microsoft was stripping the franchise from 343i and would offer it to other developers within its first party stable, including perhaps “Doom” developer id Software. A new report from Jason Schreier clarifies those reports, but still paints a pretty bleak picture at what was once Microsoft’s premier first party studio.

