'Halo' franchise, developer face reset, uncertainty

The “Halo” franchise under developer 343 Industries is being reset for the moment.
When Microsoft announced an estimated 10,000 layoffs two weeks ago, rumors began to circle that the “Halo” steward was especially hit hard. Unconfirmed reports suggested as much as half the staff was laid off after disappointing sales and retention rates for “Halo Infinite.” Those reports fueled even further rumors that Microsoft was stripping the franchise from 343i and would offer it to other developers within its first party stable, including perhaps “Doom” developer id Software. A new report from Jason Schreier clarifies those reports, but still paints a pretty bleak picture at what was once Microsoft’s premier first party studio.
“Halo Infinite” was released in December 2021 after a full year delay from the initial release alongside the launch of the Xbox Series S/X in November 2020. The campaign was solid, the gameplay was the best in the franchise and the structure was there for what 343i had promised would be a 10-year commitment to “Infinite” as a platform for future “Halo” content. But the rest of the game was a mess. Basic features like Forge and campaign co-op were missing, as was the ability to replay missions. The free-to-play multiplayer featured major connection issues with matchmaking, monetization issues with the content store and battle pass and a genuine lack of new content. A new content road map would be released, only for 343i to immediately miss release date guarantees. Engagement dropped off and what was once the largest “Halo” multiplayer launch in franchise history now languishes with extremely low population numbers.
When Microsoft announced layoffs last month, many looked to 343i to see the brunt of the hits. Schreier reports at least 95 members, ranging from contract workers to team leads, were dismissed. Matt Booty, head of Microsoft Game Studios, reassured those who remained that “Halo” would not be taken away from the studio. But there are going to be changes, including the immediate transition from the legacy Slipspace engine, which led to many of “Halo Infinite’s” disastrous development issues, to the easier-to-use Unreal Engine 5. Slipspace is built off code from the 90s and is extremely buggy and difficult to use. Schreier reported that additional game modes, including Extraction and Assault, a pair of classics from “Halo” are ready to go live, but are still under development because of engine issues.
The first “Halo” title to be released under the Unreal Engine 5 will be the oft-rumored battle royale, “Tatanka.” Schreier states the game is currently in co-development between 343i and Certain Affinity, a studio that has done a tremendous amount of work on “Halo: The Master Chief Collection” and “Halo Infinite.” The game started out as a separate battle royale mode, but Schreier said it could become something different before it’s released, as it will be a showcase of what “Halo” can look like on a new engine. Many are concerned that the change to Unreal will change how the game feels. “Halo” has always had a unique feel between its movement and gunplay, largely because of the legacy of its engine. But if that engine is the root cause of the development issues that have been commonplace for the last 10 years, perhaps it’s time to move on.
The changes are a result of a major leadership overhaul late last year when studio head Bonnie Ross departed, along with several other major studio leaders. At the time, Ross cited family issues as the need to step away. But some reports state that the move was coming sooner or later. Longtime 343i veteran Pierre Hintze has taken over as studio lead and is overseeing a wide range of changes. Multiple former 343i employees have used social media to express their resolve for their former employees, but point to major problems with leadership as to why “Halo” was in the condition it was in for so long.
Hintze has a lot to prove moving forward. Currently, Schreier reports that 343i will maintain “Halo Infinite’s” multiplayer functionality, focusing on adding new content using the game’s Forge feature, which just went live recently. The robust map creator will let the community make plenty of new content alongside some curated additions by 343i as the studio begins to reasses its future. It’s unlikely that we’ll see a new mainline “Halo” game anytime soon; perhaps, not even until the end of the generation or the start of next. Unreal Engine 5 is extremely easy to work with and Microsoft owns one of the best Unreal studios, The Coalition, which has been hard at work on learning the new technology for the last several years. But it will take time to transition away from Slipspace over to Unreal and to rebuild “Halo.” Still, it’s a bandaid that needed to be ripped off ages ago so that the future can be brighter for “Halo” once again. At least Microsoft doesn’t have to lean on that single IP to prop its Xbox business anymore.
