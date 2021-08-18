'Hades' a bloody fun roguelike experience

One of the best games released last generation arrived on Xbox Game Pass, and it’s an absolute blast to play.
“Hades” was released exclusively on the PC in 2018 before being ported to the Nintendo Switch last year. Itss blend of “Diablo” style ARPG gameplay with the addicting roguelike structure and a startlingly enjoyable story that takes advantage of its Greek mythology setting makes it a complete package of entertainment. And it’s now available at no charge on the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X for no additional charge as part of the Game Pass subscription.
Roguelike titles aren’t the most approachable experiences in the video game industry. A roguelike is any game in which all progress is reset each time you die. The levels are randomized and change with each “run” — an attempt to power through the entire game. Theoretically, players learn more about the game’s mechanics and structure with each run, ultimately helping them to succeed and beat the game.
“Hades” is a bit different, however, and more approachable for more casual fans.Part of that approach starts with the story. Zagreus is the son of Hades, ruler of the underworld in Greek mythology. For reasons that are revealed over the course of the game, Zagreus wants to escape his father and go to the surface. Each time he escapes his room, he tries to push his way through the underworld, but is often stonewalled by monsters, minions and even other Greek heroes. Each time Zagreus dies, he reincarnates at his home and must try again.
Unlike many other roguelikes, Zagreus can purchase upgrades and buff stats that make him a little tougher for the next time he ventures out into the plains of Tartarus and toward the surface in an attempt to escape Hades and the Greek underworld. All buffs, boons and upgrades from each run reset at death, but the player can still purchase permanent upgrades, such as a second chance at life or additional damage dealt. These upgrades — and unique items given to Zagreus by characters throughout the game — make “Hades” a bit easier to tackle for someone who would otherwise be overwhelmed by the roguelike structure.
“Hades” respects player time better than other games of its type. Whereas Sony’s “Returnal” features a similar roguelike structure, runs in that game can take multiple hours before one dies and is ultimately sent back to the beginning — losing all that progress. Runs in “Hades” rarely last more than an hour. Depending on your playstyle and how deliberate you want to approach each room, you’ll never spend a whole lot of time on one run, unless you progress really far into the realms of Hades. While death isn’t as punishing — a major aspect of roguelikes — it makes you all the more likely to immediately want to dive back in to try to fix that one mistake.
Combat in “Hades” really shines. Zagreus has his choice of six weapons that he can trade out at the beginning of each run. Each changes the gameplay significantly. The basic sword is good for up-close attacks, but can easily defend itself from ranged assaults. The spear allows for a mix of mid-long range combat with attacks that can help offer crowd control against tougher rooms. The bow can help keep enemies at arm’s length and offer plenty of maneuverability options. Each is its own use and all are balanced well, depending on how you prefer to play the game.
Each run is completely different — from room setups to the boons that you’ll be offered. While Zagreus is trying to escape Hades and reach the surface, the other Greek gods throw in a helping hand with boons. These randomly generated upgrades can really make or break a run. Finding the best boon combination for your weapon and playstyle can mean the difference between wiping out in the first boss and pushing your way past Theseus and the Minotaur.
While it might not sound like there’s much meat on the bones of “Hades,” it’s a fully-featured roguelike title that offers a lot of customization options. The game is structured on the repeated attempts to escape Hades, but there is so much more to it. Even once you’ve reached the end, the true story revelations require multiple completed runs. Players can crank the difficulty by adding additional modifiers for subsequent runs that keep the game as refreshing as ever.
“Hades” offers that rare balance of tight, amazing gameplay and an engaging and entertaining story. Its art is second to none in the industry, and some of the character designs are truly amazing. It’s a great worthwhile experience that will offer dozens of challenging hours, but will never become frustrating. If anything, it becomes addicting so that each time you die, you’re ready to dive back in for one more run.
“Hades” is rated T for Teen by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board. It’s available for free on Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X as part of an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It’s also available for purchase on the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column.