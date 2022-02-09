'Guardians' game a great introduction to Marvel team

Move over James Gunn, Eidos-Montreal has delivered the definitive “Guardians of the Galaxy” experience.
“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” released a bit under the radar with little fanfare at the end of last year — its hype enveloped by larger franchises, like “Call of Duty” and “Halo.” But the game has come down in price in recent weeks — and is actually on sale this week on Xbox Live and PlayStation Network. Even at full price, the game packs more than 20 hours of quality single player content in its package with a story and pacing that sets it apart as perhaps the best comic book video game since “Batman Arkham Asylum” in 2009.
The video game takes its inspiration from the classic run by artist/writers Andy Lanning and Dan Abnett, as well as from more modern comic runs and Gunn’s cinematic debut in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” This amalgamation of characters, storylines and back stories combines the best elements from previous iterations of the titular team to create their best versions yet.
Peter “Star-Lord” Quill is the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, a group of ragtag mercenaries and criminals trying to make a straight living in a post-war galaxy. At some point in the past, much of the known galaxy was engulfed in a brutal war against Thanos and his army of Chitauri. Quill, a half-human/half-Spartax, fought in the war and helped beat back Thanos. Now, he’s teamed up with Gamora, the daughter of Thanos and the most dangerous woman in the galaxy; Drax the Destroyer, an alien refugee who went on a killing spree after defeating Thanos to avenge his daughter’s death; and Rocket and Groot, a talking raccoon and tree monster of little words.
The game starts out as a generic star faring adventure before quickly evolving into something much more serious as the Universal Church of Truth begins taking over the entire galaxy, prompting even the Nova Corps to tuck tale and run. It tackles some surprisingly deep subjects, including the importance of family, parenting and post-traumatic stress disorder. Every member of the Guardians in this game is broken somehow by what they’ve experienced during the war and that is explored in their personalities and interactions throughout the game.
Narratively, there’s little on the market that can top what “Guardians of the Galaxy” tackles. The game can take as much as 25-30 hours to complete, depending on how much time you search for collectibles and upgrades. But that pacing never feels drawn out or forced. The game feels brisk with something constantly happening. And the narrative parts in between combat and game play sections are actually some of the highlights, as it gives players a chance to get to know the other members of the team in deeper ways.
From a game play perspective, “Guardians of the Galaxy” is really nothing to write home about. A third-person action game that combines elements of ranged and melee combat, the movement and minute-to-minute game play can feel a bit shallow and repetitive. Aside from a certain few enemy types, almost enemy can be defeated by simple mindless button mashing, or by standing back and simply blasting them with Quill’s weapons.
The combat, especially when taking advantage of the player abilities of other characters, can be surprisingly deep. Chaining the abilities of Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot can create some interesting combos that look as flashy as they are devastating. But the game never really forces you to use these moves, which is a bit of a shame.
The repetitive combat is broken up by a few vehicular sequences and QTE sequences. Flying the Milano, the ship of the Guardians, feels tight and responsive. But the few vehicular sections are relatively easy and are only brief distractions from the remaining game.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” relies heavily on its narrative chops to make a game that’s just as enjoyable to watch as it is to play. Over the last decade, games like “Guardians” have fallen by the wayside. There’s not really a way to monetize the game beyond its initial sales. So it’s a $60 package for a 25-30 hour experience that could be one-and-done. Games like those just don’t secure the bottom line like they once did, so they’re often passed over in favor of the next “Fortnite” or “Warzone.” So it’s good to see a publisher dedicate an obviously impressive budget to a title that’s purely single-player, and that’s something worth supporting. You also experience an amazing comic book story brought to life with some great character work and an amazing variety of environments for an amazing spectacle.
“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC and Nintendo Switch.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.