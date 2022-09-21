GTA 6' footage, source code leaked to Internet

More than 90 images and multiple extended gameplay videos were shared to Reddit and other social media outlets during the early hours of Sunday morning.

 

The source code for the currently in development “Grand Theft Auto VI” was leaked this past weekend in what is almost assuredly the largest leak of its kind in the history of the video game industry.

More than 90 images and multiple extended gameplay videos were shared to Reddit and other social media outlets during the early hours of Sunday morning. The videos showed a gameplay sequence during which the player robs a restaurant and takes hostages against a police standoff. The videos showcased an early in development build of what is the most anticipated game in the industry. Many questioned the validity of the leak until eagle-eyed viewers noticed the development tools and shortcuts in the video were the exact same as others seen in behind-the-scenes footage from developer Rockstar Studios. Within hours, the Internet was convinced the leaks were real.

