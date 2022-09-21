GTA 6' footage, source code leaked to Internet

The source code for the currently in development “Grand Theft Auto VI” was leaked this past weekend in what is almost assuredly the largest leak of its kind in the history of the video game industry.
More than 90 images and multiple extended gameplay videos were shared to Reddit and other social media outlets during the early hours of Sunday morning. The videos showed a gameplay sequence during which the player robs a restaurant and takes hostages against a police standoff. The videos showcased an early in development build of what is the most anticipated game in the industry. Many questioned the validity of the leak until eagle-eyed viewers noticed the development tools and shortcuts in the video were the exact same as others seen in behind-the-scenes footage from developer Rockstar Studios. Within hours, the Internet was convinced the leaks were real.
Later, a user called “teapotuberhacker,” who also claimed responsibility for a recent hack of the rideshare company Uber, posted the information to GTAForums, the unofficial home of “Grand Theft Auto” discussion. The clips and screenshots quickly spread, igniting a divisive discussion that both seemed impressed with the clips, but also complained about how buggy and rough it appeared — despite the fact that the game is at least two years from release, and there’s no word as to how old the build was in the leak.
The ramifications have been swift. Rockstar released a statement Monday via Twitter confirming the validity of the leak and lamenting the poor manner in which the game was first seen by the public. Rockstar confirmed a “network intrusion” by an “unauthorized third party” was the source of the leak. Rockstar denied the leak’s impact on development moving forward.
“Our work on the next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ game will continue as planned and we remain committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, the players, that truly exceeds your expectations,” the developer stated. “We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready.”
Either the original hacker, or an imposter, spent much of Sunday and Monday attempting to extort money from Rockstar. Teapot claims to have the entire “GTA VI” source code, along with the source code from “Grand Theft Auto V.” That could be absolutely devastating to Rockstar, as Teapot could just upload the entire thing to any number of sites and ruin literally years worth of work for thousands of developers. Users have offered thousands of dollars for the source code, but Teapot claims he reached out to Rockstar to negotiate a deal, but was ignored.
Lawyers from publisher Take-Two and Rockstar have moved quickly to try to track down the leak. Both GTAForums and Reddit were contacted by lawyers and have since removed any threads or links to the leaked items. Both forums also feature messages strictly condemning the linking to said materials. All YouTube and Twitter leaks have been removed. Even Teapot’s messages on messaging app Telegram, have since been removed and his account scrubbed.
This isn’t the first time a game’s source code has been leaked in such a manner. Back in 2003, the entire source code of the then in-development “Half-Life 2” was leaked to the Internet, forcing Valve to completely remake certain parts of the game, costing months of development time. Should Rockstar not be able to recover the source code, it could prompt widespread changes in the game. Leaked source codes could lead to all sorts of problems, chief among them major safety and privacy exploits that would be possible.
Hopefully, everything is recovered and development could return to a smooth period. Anyone who sees the footage and wants to pass judgment on it should pause and remember one thing, it’s still being worked on and still has a long way to go. Judging the quality of the final game based on leaked footage of a build from a year ago is like judging the quality of a bridge when the concrete has yet to be poured.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.