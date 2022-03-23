'Gran Turismo 7' economy creates major headaches for players

The industry’s unhealthy obsession with the games-as-a-service model has reared its ugly head again — this time with Sony’s newly released “Gran Turismo 7.”
The “Gran Turismo” series has been the industry-leading sim racer since its inception back on the original PlayStation. Each game has always signaled a paradigm shift in console racing games, and it’s always set the standard for the future. Well, if that course is going to continue, it appears “Gran Turismo 7” will set the new standard for player exploitation via microtransactions.
Each “Gran Turismo” game is centered around a steady unlocking of faster and faster vehicles and more exotic rides and locations. Previous games allotted points for finishing well and clean driving. Those points then unlocked additional tracks and vehicles and circuits. The games always respected player time with a steady stream of unlockable content. “Gran Turismo 7” throws all of that out the door in favor of a much more financially-driven content model — one that incentivizes players purchasing vehicles and tracks with real money instead of grinding endlessly for points to purchase them in-game.
The foundation for this new path was set with “Gran Turismo Sport” on PlayStation 4, which was meant to be a stop-gap while a new, fully-featured “Gran Turismo” game was developed. But it took a life of its own as a GAAS title as more content was added over the years. It seemed like a decent model that could help extend the life of “Gran Turismo” titles, as they often take five or more years to develop. New cars were reasonably priced at around $5 or so, if you wanted to purchase them directly, or they could be acquired in-game with enough time commitment.
Some of those very same cars in “Gran Turismo 7” are now as much as eight times the price of their “Gran Turismo Sport” predecessors. The Aston Martin Vulcan ’16 is now $40 to purchase directly in “Gran Turismo 7.” The McLaren P1 GTR ’16 also costs the same amount of money. Both were available for purchase directly for $4.99 in “Gran Turismo Sport.”
Sure, these cars can be purchased with in-game currency earned with finishing races and completing challenges. But one industry reporter calculated it would take as much as 90 hours of regular gameplay in order to unlock just one of these vehicles. That’s because Sony significantly reduced the payouts for races and challenges with a recent patch that shipped after the game was released and reviewed well with critics. Those very same critics noted that the microtransaction store was locked during the review period and Sony made it significantly easier to unlock vehicles. As soon as the game went live for the general public, the payout nerfs began, and continue today. With each update, Sony significantly cuts the payouts.
A Sony spokesman tried to justify the ridiculous vehicle pricing by saying, “the pricing of cars is an important element that conveys their value and rarity.”
This is a game that shipped for $70 — as opposed to the usual $60 — and is designed around driving exotic vehicles at fast speeds. That’s the entire premise of “Gran Turismo,” and why it’s been popular for so many years. So to try to justify requiring players to literally invest hundreds of hours just for one vehicle because it conveys its “value and rarity” is such an asinine and insulting statement. It’s pure greed, nothing more. These are free-to-play mechanics and prices wrapped in a $70 game.
Players have become creative in voicing their displeasure with the game. While Sony continues to remain stubbornly mum on any changes to the game’s economy and mechanics, players have begun review bombing it on any review site that they can. It currently has a 2.3 user score on Metacritic — the lowest score for any Sony first-party title ever. While that normally doesn’t mean much, it’s mobilized thousands of reviewers.
In order to get around the in-game issues, some players have begun using the PlayStation’s Remote Play feature, which allows players to play the game via other devices within the same WiFi range as the console, in order to grind for hours on end without actually touching a controller. A Reddit user created a script that allows players to run the same race over and over again to get a base payout. If the game runs all day, it can generate around $15 million credits per day, which amounts to about $120 in real cash.
It’s only a matter of time before Sony does something about the script and cuts the payouts even more. But unless this cut is accompanied by a severe reduction in the prices of its vehicles, it’s only going to make the current situation worse. The fact that Sony has continued to push the idea of additional GAAS titles in the coming years is concerning if they all continue the same path as “Gran Turismo 7.”
Josh Rouse live in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.