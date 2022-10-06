Google to close Stadia cloud gaming platform

Google Stadia, the technology company’s attempt to break into the video game industry with a cloud gaming platform, will shut down early next year.
Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced late last week that Stadia would cease its service on Jan. 18, less than four years after its November 2019 launch. Phil Harrison, Stadia vice president and GM, wrote in a blog post explaining that the system just never caught on with customers as the company had intended.
“While Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected, so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,” he wrote.
Employees on the Stadia services team will be reassigned to other projects within the company. No layoffs are expected at this time. The cloud streaming technology will be incorporated into other Google services, including YouTube, Google Play and the company’s augmented reality efforts. Harrison also said the company plans to offer its technology services to other members of the industry who want to break into cloud gaming.
In a surprisingly pro-consumer move, all customers will receive a complete refund of all of their Stadia purchases, including all software, downloadable content and hardware. Stadia Pro subscriptions will not be refunded, but consumers may still use their subscription until January for no additional charge. The Stadia Store has already been closed, so no one is allowed to purchase any new software for the remainder of the console’s lifespan.
Stadia was an interesting piece of technology that was hampered by its business model spearheaded by a company with no working knowledge of the video game industry. Cloud streaming could very well be the way of the future, as Microsoft and Sony have both positioned themselves to offer cloud-based gaming for some time. Stadia had arguably the best technology with extremely responsive gameplay and reduced latency compared to other services, such as PlayStation Now or Xbox Cloud Gaming. But whereas Sony and Microsoft’s efforts were focused on subscription-based services not unlike Netflix, Google opted for a more traditional business model, forcing consumers to pay full price for titles. Those presented all sorts of problems with ownership and accessibility. No one actually owned a Stadia title, they merely leased a license to play as long as Stadia’s servers were running. So it’s good that Google at least offered a refund.
Rumors of Stadia shutting down have endured for more than a year. Last year, Google opted to close its internal development studios, citing months later the Microsoft acquisition of Zenimax, including Bethesda Games Studios. While there was no direct correlation, the size and scope of the acquisition showed Google how much money the company was going to have to be willing to invest in order to penetrate the market like how Microsoft did in 2001 with the Xbox. The investment just wasn’t worth it.
Another hurdle facing Google was the completely different nature of the Stadia technology compared to other consoles. It’s relatively easy for developers to create titles that work on both the PlayStation and Xbox hardware, as well as Nintendo versions. They’re all stripped down computers, at their most basic level. But Stadia required completely re-engineering titles to work with cloud streaming. The result was games that performed worse and looked worse than their console counterparts while still costing the same amount. And, in the case of “Destiny 2,” one of Stadia’s premier launch titles, populations for games-as-a-service titles were severely reduced compared to their console counterparts. The value proposition was not great.
Cloud gaming is still in its infancy, though the nascent technology has a promising future in the video game industry. Graphics card manufacturer NVidia is enjoying success with its NVidia Now service that operates as a subscription-based cloud gaming service for PC games. Its subscriber base is growing rapidly, even if NVidia must make individual deals with each video game publisher and developer. It joins both Sony and Microsoft, which are both heavily investing in the space.
Stadia had potential, but not with Google as its backer. The company is notorious for prematurely canceling products and services that aren’t met with immediate success. Breaking into the video game industry is a long game that could take years and a lot of money — something Google wasn’t prepared to do.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.