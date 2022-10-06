Google to close Stadia cloud gaming platform
Courtesy photo

Google Stadia, the technology company’s attempt to break into the video game industry with a cloud gaming platform, will shut down early next year.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, announced late last week that Stadia would cease its service on Jan. 18, less than four years after its November 2019 launch. Phil Harrison, Stadia vice president and GM, wrote in a blog post explaining that the system just never caught on with customers as the company had intended.

Recommended for you