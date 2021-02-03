Google effectively kills cloud-based Stadia system

This is how Google’s foray into gaming ends — not with a bang, but with a whimper.
Google Stadia — a horrible name, admittedly — was supposed to revolutionize gaming and carve out an entirely new ecosystem within the video game industry. Less focused on expensive hardware under the television and more on fast Internet connections, Stadia was destined to fail from the moment it was announced. That it was backed by Google — a company with a predilection toward cancelling any endeavor that’s not an immediate hit — the writing was on the wall in the months after Stadia’s late 2019 launch.
That dubious fate was confirmed earlier this week when Google officially announced that it was scaling back its Stadia investment, shutting down its two internal game development studios that have yet to produce a single game. The closure of the studios in Montreal and Los Angeles will liquidate about 150 jobs, though Google promises to attempt to find them work within the company.
Among the more high profile layoffs will be Jade Raymond, the former “Assassin’s Creed” producer. Raymond left Ubisoft many years ago to take a position at EA, where she oversaw the formation of Motive Studios in Montreal. The studio was tasked with creating a narrative-focused “Star Wars” title with the assistance of “Uncharted” writer Amy Hennig. That game was very publicly cancelled in 2019, and Raymond left the studio to work for Google.
With Google’s initial announcement, following months of rumors, Stadia was positioned to be a true competitor in the video game industry alongside Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft. Google had the intentions of creating an entirely new pillar of gaming — one that allowed players to essentially play on almost any device anywhere with an Internet connection. Cloud gaming was supposed to be revolutionary.
Ahead of its late 2019 launch, Google touted that games released on Stadia would not only perform as well as their console counterparts, but many could run even better — essentially serving as next-gen titles more than a year before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would release. Instead, the launch titles arrived hot, looked rough and played worse. Stadia users reported constant connectivity issues, major input lag (an ongoing problem with cloud gaming as a whole) and poor graphics and performance. Games like “Destiny 2,” Stadia’s premier launch title, not only looked worse than any other console version, but ran at a lower resolution and often with a compromised framerate.
Google had hoped to lean on third party support from publishers like Ubisoft and EA until it could establish a decent first party system to release exclusive games for the system. That vision never materialized. Admittedly, Ubisoft has done an admirable job in releasing many of its biggest titles on Stadia, though at reduced sales and player populations. Other publishers have been more hesitant to bring anything to the cloud gaming system, already seeing the failures of what came before.
The lack of software was one of Stadia’s most insurmountable problems — alongside the need for a subscription fee in order to enjoy the service’s most advanced capabilities. Stadia still required a hardware purchase, though it was being given away for free in many promotions. Players could play up to 1080p resolution for free. But if you wanted to enjoy the best graphics and 4K resolution, you have to pay for a monthly subscription service on top of the price of the individual game. Sure, the cost of entry is significantly lower than purchasing an Xbox or PlayStation console, but that gap is closed quickly when you have to pay monthly subscription fees in order to enjoy a somewhat comparable quality game experience.
Admittedly, the one checkmark in Stadia’s column in comparison to its competitors was how “Cyberpunk 2077” ran compared to the Xbox One or PlayStation 4. While console users were reporting widespread performance issues and crashes, Stadia’s “Cyberpunk 2077” version ran very smooth and looked fairly impressive. That game showed that Stadia had potential, but it was only one game — with extenuating circumstances.
Stadia’s promise will probably go unfulfilled in the near future. The required Internet infrastructure just isn’t available for much of the country still. Microsoft is still expanding its cloud gaming services with xCloud, which looked to offer better performance than Stadia, though that remains to be seen widespread in the wild. It’s hard to ask someone to pay $130 for Stadia hardware and $9.99 a month on top of $59.99 for games, when one can purchase an Xbox Series S for $299 and pay $9.99 a month for Xbox Gamepass without needing to buy additional games. Still, it was nice to see Google give it the old college try, but it’s good to see Google admitting its failings and stepping aside.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.