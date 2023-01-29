Glenn Miller Orchestra

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will play at the Simmons Center in Duncan on Feb. 9.

 Courtesy photo

DUNCAN — Odds are, if you’ve ever seen a WWII-era movie or musical, the soundtrack was punctuated by the rapturous musings of Glenn Miller and his Orchestra.

Classics such as “Moonlight Serenade”, “Chattanooga Choo Choo”, and “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree”, were beloved by millions and topped the charts of “Billboard” and “Hit Parade” for weeks or months at a time.

