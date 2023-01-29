DUNCAN — Odds are, if you’ve ever seen a WWII-era movie or musical, the soundtrack was punctuated by the rapturous musings of Glenn Miller and his Orchestra.
Classics such as “Moonlight Serenade”, “Chattanooga Choo Choo”, and “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree”, were beloved by millions and topped the charts of “Billboard” and “Hit Parade” for weeks or months at a time.
In fact, according to the American Music Research Center, Miller was, “one of the most successful musicians of the 20th century. His music has come to be identified by many as the soundtrack of the World War II era.”
Now, for the first time since 2014, locals will have the chance to hear his music played live.
On Feb. 9, the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra will play at the Simmons Center in Duncan. This group of professional musicians has been celebrating and preserving Glenn Miller’s iconic musical achievements since 1956.
In an interview given in 2018, former band leader Nick Hilscher underscored that this is not a tribute band — it’s a continuation of the original one.
“We play like we had the Gold Record yesterday, not 70 years ago,” Hilscher said. “It’s an exciting show. We present the music the way that Glenn did.”
According to the band’s website, they are, “the most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements. With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time.”
Chisholm Trail Arts Council‘s (CTAC) Executive Director Darcy Reeves encourages people to plan ahead, noting, “tickets to the show are selling fast.”
“It was such a popular performance back in 2014,” she continued, “The CTAC Live planning committee decided it was time to bring (it) back.”
The event is being sponsored by DRH Health and the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation, and is being hosted by Chisholm Trail Arts Council.
Glen Miller himself disappeared mysteriously on Dec. 15, 1944, after boarding a military cargo plane heading to Europe. However, his untimely demise did nothing to slow his musical popularity, and he continued to have No. 1 hits well after his disappearance.
In fact, despite only touring with his band from 1937-1942, Glenn Miller’s music continues to be a staple in Hollywood. His song “Moonlight Serenade”, for example, has featured in many shows and movies over the years, from “Beverly Hills 90210”, to “Schitt’s Creek”, to “Cowboy Bebop”.
“Seventy-five percent (of the show) is taken from Glenn Miller’s library,” Hilscher said in the interview. “Twenty-five percent includes Frank Sinatra or Ella Fitzgerald or (others). We stay within the style of big band music, but it’s a little hipper than the old big band-style music.”
Hilscher left the position of band director in August 2021, and the new leader is tenor saxophonist Erik Stabnau. According to his bio on the band’s website, he joined the group in 2017, has performed across 48 U.S. states, as well as in Canada and Japan, and is now, “honored to step in front of the orchestra as its music director.”
He’ll be backed up by female vocalist Jenny Swoish, as well as the 19-member big band itself.
According to a 2022 press release, “The Glenn Miller Orchestra is ‘on the road’ longer and more continuously than any other in the whole world, having celebrated its 65th year anniversary on June 6, 2021. It covers over a hundred thousand miles a year, working most every night for 48 weeks … performing for an ‘in person’ audience that adds up to more than a half million people annually.”
In an interview given in October 2022, Stabnau encouraged people to come out and enjoy the performance.
“If folks are thinking about coming to the show but are not sure about it, I’d say give it a shot. There’s a lot of great music and a lot to love about these concerts, whether you’re a Glenn Miller fan, a fan of big band music, or not. These shows provide something for everyone.
“I think music lovers of all kinds will find something to enjoy,” he said.