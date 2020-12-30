So, it finally happened. You finally got the TV of your dreams. But now you’ve got to figure out how to work it. Sometimes turning on a TV and hooking up all the peripherals in your entertainment center can be a chore. But then there are color settings, HDR modes, sound volumes and other things to consider. So where do you begin?
I’m not going to lie, there are a lot of different opinions about optimal TV settings. Gamers are going to have different preferences than sports fans, and none of those are going to work for the cinephile. Obviously you’re going to want to do some research based on your specific needs, but if you’re just looking for a general setup these tips might help.
One of the very first things you’re going to probably notice, especially if your TV is a brand-new model, is that the sound quality isn’t great. Unfortunately, one of the biggest sacrifices we’ve made for thinner, lighter televisions is tinny, less dynamic audio. The speakers in most modern TVS just aren’t great. So my first tip, take a your new toy a step further and buy a sound bar.
Sound bars are, essentially, external speakers that can be hooked up to modern TVs to produce more dynamic audio ranges. They are well worth the investment. A mid-range one can be bought for around $125.
Next, you might be tempted to just choose a picture mode and forget it. And for general purposes this might not be the worst idea. But most people tend to go straight to two settings, vivid and sports. For my money those are not the best options if this is the route you’re taking. Try cinema or movie, these will usually give you enough of a balance between light and dark that your TV won’t be too dark or too bright in any given situation.
Sharpness is considered to be one of the ideal settings for most people and should be set to zero on most sets by default. But that’s not always the case, so check your sharpness, if it is set anywhere else turning it to zero is going to be your best bet.
I tend to set contrast to 100 and brightness to 50 which balances the colors out well and doesn’t wash anything out.
One of the big things to remember if you are setting up your first 4k TV is the HDR function. 4k resolution is great but if you do not set your HDR function to default on with compatible content you won’t be getting everything out of it that you could.
So there you go. I hope that helps get your new toys setup. Thanks for sticking with wannabe wired this year, despite all the craziness. And here’s to a happy new year.