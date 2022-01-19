Getting the most out of your phone’s camera

We take a lot of technology for granted these days, and why wouldn’t we? We are living in an age of technological marvels, but when the miraculous is commonplace it tends to lose the “wow” factor that it might have held five or ten years prior.
Take GPS for example. Before GPS navigation was commonplace travelers relied on road maps and bulky atlas’ to get where they were going. The invention of a satellite system that could help drivers navigate the world’s roads was revolutionary. Now when Siri sends us to a house two blocks from where we were trying to get we sigh and call it useless.
Another great example is the camera on your smartphone. I still remember the first camera phone I owned. It was a Motorola Razer that took some of the blurriest, out of focus pictures you can imagine, but in the early 2000s it was practically like living in the future. But as with all technology cameras on phones became so ubiquitous that we began to lose touch with the awe and wonder of having access to a camera 24/7.
Even as smart phone cameras get better and better, we continue to use them like they were the same boring versions from 2005. So for this week I’ve compiled a few quick tips to help you get more out of your phone’s camera.
Keep your lens clean
This one might seem obvious but how often do you find yourself touching the camera lens on your phone? More than likely that ufo you though you took a picture of last night was just a smudge on your lens. Break out a soft cloth and clean those lenses.
Good lighting
Phone cameras don’t have the best light sensors. If you find it difficult to get high quality photos because the lighting always looks muddy or washed out consider adjusting the camera’s exposure in your settings. Or better yet, take photos in natural light around dawn or dusk when the lighting is soft and photographic.
Don’t go crazy with zoom
It can be hard to get a good close-up photo with a phone camera, and while using the digital zoom can be tempting nothing will muddy up a digital picture quicker. So avoid using zoom when at all possible. Try and get closer to your subject if you can
Use different angles
If all of your pictures come out looking the same you might suffer from single-angle syndrome. It’s okay there is a very easy fix—mix it up. Try shooting your subject from different angles. Composition is a key component of photography and often when we look at subjects from new angles, we find ourselves seeing things in a whole new light.
And finally, and perhaps most importantly, don’t lose your sense of wonder. Having a digital camera in your pocket at all times should be seen as a miracle of modern technology—because it very much is.
Gary Reddin lives in Duncan and writes a weekly tech column for The Lawton Constitution.