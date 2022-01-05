This is it folks, welcome to 2022, a new year and, with a little luck, 12 more months of these columns. And speaking of the new year, I figured I’d start off this one by talking about getting a fresh start on your PC in a throwback to one of my earliest columns.
I like to start by backing up all of my important files. You can never be too cautious when you are getting ready to cleanup your desktop. There is nothing worse than realizing too late that you’ve accidentally deleted something important.
Next I get to dumping internet junk with a program called CCleaner. It’s a simple, free (though it does have paid versions) program used by a lot of tech professionals to not just clean computers, but keep them on a schedule of regular maintenance.
CCleaner is an intuitive, simple to use program that will clean all the unnecessary data that is stored on your computer whenever you use your internet browser.
If you don’t regularly dump these files they can build up and quickly slow your browsers down. What’s great about CCleaner is that it can be put on a maintenance schedule so that it automatically dumps these things without you even having to think about it.
The next step I like to take is uninstalling programs I never use. We all tend to have programs on our computers that have grown obsolete. I’ve seen plenty of computers in my day with desktops so littered with shortcuts you couldn’t see the wallpaper.
Now, while CCleaner can be used to uninstall programs, in my experience it is always easier, and safer, to uninstall programs directly from your computer. For Windows users and Mac users this will look a little different.
For Windows, use the “add or remove programs” option which can be found through the search function. On a Mac, open the Finder and navigate to applications, from there, drag and drop any programs you would like to remove into the trash.
After you’ve cleaned your cache and gotten rid of unwanted programs, it is time to make sure all of the programs that you plan to keep around are fully updated.
Updating your programs is important because developers often roll out what they call “hotfixes,” small patches to bugs that have been discovered in current software versions. The only way to fix these issues is by downloading these hotfixes. Many programs will do this without your input, but if your computer or phone isn’t set to download automatic updates, then you will need to do this manually.
Most software can be updated from inside the program itself, so make sure to look at the update options for all of your favorite programs. Typically, these can be found under the program’s settings.
Take it from me, the best way to ring in the new year is with a fresh, clean computer.
Gary Reddin lives in Duncan and writes a weekly tech column for The Lawton Constitution.