No one loves a kid like their mom. Gavin Taylor should know that by now.
It was Mandy Taylor who reached out to the columnist to check out her16-year-old son’s music. She calls him “quite a character” and an “all-around great kid.” She could be partial. But an objective ear tells me she may have understated his talents, if anything.
Take a listen to his latest single, “Carpet Clean” and tell me there’s not something there with this kid. Visit the online edition and click on the link to check out the video for yourself: https://youtu.be/l72PNOVXnVM.
Mom got the conversation started but Gavin and his talent speak for themselves.
Born in Oklahoma to a Lawton High and Eisenhower graduate couple, he moved to New York at 3 and spent the next three years there. The drive for the stage lights was borne there. It led to his first talent show win at 4-years-old where he won $10 for his version of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.”
“My parents tell me even at that age I was always looking for a stage or something to be used as a stage. I wanted to be up high singing. A stage always feels like home for me. Always.”
At 5, that stage was singing for the girls down at the local ice cream shop. He’s always been a cool cat.
“They would always give me a free ice cream cone,” he said. “I wasn’t there for the cone but it was sweet.”
A family move to Hawaii led Gavin to meet and fall in love with the musical theatre stage. Mom was there when it happened. It’s the one she told him taught her to be brave and put yourself out there.
“My mom took me to see a local theatre showing of the ‘Knights of the Round Table,’” he said. “I was 6 and it changed my world. In the middle of the show I asked my Mom, ‘How can I do that? How can I get on that stage?’ As we walked out they handed us a flyer for a children’s show with auditions coming up soon. It was for ‘Bugsy Malone’ and you had to be 10 to audition. I was 6. I begged my Mom. She said, so sorry you have to be 10 years old. I looked her in the eye and said, ‘What could it hurt to just go and try.’”
Auditions and call backs followed. Too young to be there, Gavin said he “held my ground.” He was offered several parts complete with six costume changes through the show. He called it the “time of my life.” It led to more shows before the family moved back to Norman. He started with Sooner Theatre and soon moved on to casting calls and roles in a radio commercial before landing a role in the movie, “Christmas in the Heartland.” It returned him to music in a way with jam sessions with Rascall Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney in between takes. Five more movies followed.
Molding into his rock persona, Gavin said he has a love for fashion that’s led him to make and create his own style. You can see it in the “Carpet Clean” video.
After bumping into the same costume director on two different movie sets about a year apart she asked Gavin if he wanted to be guest stylist for magazine shoot.
“Of course, I did,” he said. “I learned so much there, too. We used some of my own pieces that I designed. Again, why and how, I don’t know, but it was amazing. I was just 13.”
These several once-in-a-lifetime opportunities so young has given Gavin a chance to try everything he’s loved. He said it reiterates to him: “Music is still my number one.”
“I don’t just hear it, I feel it,” he said. “When I was really young, I was always obsessed with music.”
You gotta love a young Oklahoma singer/songwriter who’ll cover a Mac DeMarco song so wonderfully. You can hear him not just sing the song, but feel it. Check out “Watching Him Fade Away”: https://youtu.be/azPb4p4NMzE.
The fashion and theatre portion of Gavin’s musical development through rock and roll came from his dad’s love of Kiss, Twisted Sister and, of course, Ozzy, he said. He knew he’d one day be in a band and a passion was fired. He romanticized groups and never thought of being a solo act.
“Whenever we moved back to Oklahoma, I started an alternative grunge band called Treason 58 (named after the school bus stop),” he said. “It was four boys who lived within walking distance, practicing and playing shows in small venues. We started small but eventually grew a great, pretty great following. We were just 13, 14 and 15-years-old.”
It was just before the pandemic hit that Gavin decided he’d try his hand at a solo gig. It was ready to roll and then quarantine hit.
Able to play guitar, piano, bass, drums, ukulele and glockenspiel, Gavin said he also dabbles with synthesizers and any “weird electronic dodads.” It it makes a sound, he said he’ll mess with it and “make it work.” With that at his disposal and time on his hands, he decided to be bold.
“I wrote a bunch of new songs during quarantine and I’ve been working on them ever since,” he said.
Gavin has a huge influence list. From being a sucker for 70s and 80s glam rock forward, he’s drawing from some great inspirado.
“People like Iggy Pop, Lou Reed, Kate Bush, and David Bowie, of course, really make me want to create,” he said. “I really don’t stick to a genre though. I may be listening to people like Frankie Valli, Smashing Pumpkins, The Cure, The Flaming Lips, Carpenters, Tom Waits, Nine Inch Nails, Phoebe Bridgers, and on a special occasion the Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat soundtrack. I’m all over the place. Love all of it.”
Gavin said “Carpet Clean” is available on all streaming platforms. He promises the solo project will be out soon. You can also check out Treason 58’s 2019 album, “Recipe for Clam Chowder” on all streaming platforms.
Looking to the future, Gavin said he just wants to be able to sustain himself through music and entertaining. He wants you to feel his passion and join his journey.
“Singing songs, I wrote, in front of people is the greatest feeling on earth for me,” he said. “It’s my everyday motivation. I am so grateful for it. It’s like my heartbeat. And if music is my heartbeat, then my air would be insanely supportive friends and family.”
Live shows are promised “pretty soon. Now back in Lawton, Gavin said he’s anxious to be in front of a happy hometown audience. He wants to see you there. He has plans to reach his local audience that are pretty cool.
“Things are starting to open up again, so come on out and see because I want to see you,” he said. “I want to see faces, loving music and smiling and dancing and having fun. I think we all miss that. My new music will be out soon, and I hope for an iconic concert at the beloved Vaska Theatre. Wouldn’t that be perfect?”
Mom, you weren’t kidding. Your kid is something else and he’s ready to shine.
Follow Gavin via Instagram: @gavint_58_; or Facebook: @gtaylor58.
He promised the new video would be ready a couple of weeks ago, but no one knew it would be his last as the solo Stash Project. Now, Stash Hileman is sending his love letter to live music and, as the video shows, Lawton into the videosphere with his punk rock love song, “Our Letter”: https://youtube.com/watch?v=fkrSx9VmpYA&feature=share.
Stash said he’s committing to the Jamroom Junkiez with his partner Tiffany Wood on drums, best friend Nicholas Mackiewicz on bass and rock and roll in their hearts. Keep your ears peeled.
“It’s just me finally picking a damn name and sticking to it,” he said. “So from now on, no mo solo, just Jamroom Junkiez.”
Soundemonium Musaic Lawton music archive homepage: Scott Rains — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPw__GedGPOUD-wROFcuZ8w.