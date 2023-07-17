Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers

Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers are helping Comanche Nation Entertainment celebrate 40 years of gaming and entertainment with a free Saturday night concert at the Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton.

 Scott Rains/staff

Comanche Nation Entertainment (CNE) is presenting its version of “All the Gold in Oklahoma” with a gold record hit machine as it celebrates 40 years in the gaming and entertainment industry.

CNE will host a free and public celebration featuring Grammy Award winning country artists Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Comanche Nation Casino, 402 SE Interstate Drive.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

