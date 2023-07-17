Comanche Nation Entertainment (CNE) is presenting its version of “All the Gold in Oklahoma” with a gold record hit machine as it celebrates 40 years in the gaming and entertainment industry.
CNE will host a free and public celebration featuring Grammy Award winning country artists Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Comanche Nation Casino, 402 SE Interstate Drive.
The Texas-native Gatlins have been a hit machine for over 50 years with songs like “All the Gold in California,” “Broken Lady,” and “Statues Without Hearts” still favorite songs for many. The trio’s chart-topping “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You),” is ranked among Billboard’s “100 Greatest Country Songs of All-Time.”
Larry, Steve and Rudy, the Gatlin Brothers, are Grammy award-winners who have dazzled audiences for more than 67 years. They have accrued a lifetime of noteworthy achievements in their career, including a Grammy for Best Country Song (“Broken Lady”), three ACM awards for Single of the Year (“All The Gold In California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year, along with five nominations for CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Single, Album, according to a press release.
As a solo writer, Larry ranks fourth on Billboards top 40 self-penned hits. His song catalog has been recorded by the “Who’s Who” of entertainers, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Glen Campbell, Kris Kristofferson, Sir Tom Jones, Dottie West, Charlie Rich, Johnny Mathis, and many others. He was also most recently inducted to the Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame.
In 1976, the Gatlin Brothers were on the fast track musically thanks to the chart-topping success of their single “Broken Lady”. The hits continued throughout the decade with their signature song “All the Gold in California” followed by “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer To You).” The next decade brought No. 1 songs with “I Don’t Wanna Cry”, “I Just Wish You Were Someone I Love,” “Statues Without Hearts,” “Love Is Just A Game”, and “Night Time Magic.” Larry also has written and produced a musical, “Quanah”, which was performed in April 2017.
Their career began in Abilene, Texas, in 1955 when Larry was 7, Steve was 4 and Rudy was 2. The brothers grew up singing gospel music while listening to James Blackwood and the Blackwood Brothers, Hovie Lister, and The Statesmen Quartet as well other accomplished gospel artists. As children the brothers would sing for anyone who would listen. Soon they were singing from coast to coast and appeared at the World’s Fair in 1964 in New York City, according to a press release.
They recorded four Gospel records early in their career. In 1966, Larry went to college at the University of Houston where he studied English and Law. In 1971, he auditioned for The Imperials, Elvis’ backup group. While he did not get the job, he met Dottie West, who was the opening act for Jimmy Dean. Dean would later become one of Larry’s oldest and dearest friends. Dottie was initially taken with Larry’s resemblance to Nashville songwriter Mickey Newbury. She told him one night in Las Vegas that he looked so much like Mickey, he had to be able to write great songs too. Encouraged, Larry returned to Houston, wrote eight songs, and sent them to Dottie. She liked them so much she sent him a plane ticket to Nashville, according to a press release.
Through Dottie’s friendship, Larry met Kris Kristofferson, who championed his talents as a writer and singer. Kristofferson’s introduction to Fred Foster at Monument Records resulted in a recording contract with the label. Larry’s first album, The Pilgrim, was released later that year. Johnny Cash wrote the liner notes for the album and dubbed him “The Pilgrim”, a name he called him the rest of his life. At this time Steve and Rudy were still in college at Texas Tech University, but by 1975 they moved to Nashville to join Larry to form the group as we know it today.
The brothers still perform approximately 50 shows per year.
“We are blessed that fans still love our music & attend our shows” says Steve and, “we hope to continue as long as that’s the case.”
To celebrate “40 years of gaming and winning,” CNE is offering free commemorative T-shirts and gun swag bags for those who earn 40 points on their Comanche Rewards Club Cards while supplies last.
Activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Comanche Nation first entered the gaming industry in July 1983 with its High Stakes Indian Bingo Game. Things have grown since then with the tribe owning and operating casinos throughout Southwest Oklahoma.
This 40-year anniversary marks the start of a longstanding mission to provide prosperity to the members of the Comanche Nation, according to Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment.
“Our presence in the gaming industry has not only created jobs and benefitted us economically, but it has also allowed us to give back to the community, advance quality of life for Comanche Nation members and build each other up,” she said.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.