DUNCAN — When in Rome, you drink the wine.
And when on a trip to Duncan with your mother, you eat where she wants to.
Mama Gaston and son recently made a trip back to her home for a doctor’s appointment, and when arriving in time for lunch, of course hunger sets in. With her picky palette, Mama Gaston has found Rib Crib a go-to place. Gaston has found the Duncan location is usually pretty good. Most of the time.
This time, although treated to outstanding service during a busy lunch rush, it just didn’t hit right.
The queso and salsa with chips appetizer was a good choice. The house salsa is a good blend and combined nicely with the warm, thick cheese dip and the chips were top of the line. Never a bad bet when a good queso is involved.
Usually, Gaston is a “pigman” and the sandwich of that name is a safe select. But for a light lunch, the combination of brisket, pulled pork and sausage with pickles, onions and secret sauces wasn’t the choice.
This was a day to adventure, Gaston thought. So, the Carolina pulled pork was the pick. Pulled pork, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw and Carolina mustard sauce on a bun offered a nice look upon its arrival. And substituting the chips with potato salad proved a choice with “the right stuff.”
But the sandwich …. The sandwich missed the mark. The mustard offered a bitter taste and immediate heartburn that didn’t blend with the pulled pork which proved a chewy battle to get down. The lettuce, tomato and coleslaw combo didn’t hit the spot either. There were strips of slaw that were chewy and hard to get down. Finally, pulling the pork from the combination and after scraping the mustard and adding the house fire breathing barbecue sauce, it flavored up and moved down the palette.
The Cribwich combo of hot links and brisket selected by Mama Gaston wasn’t a bad choice. It wasn’t, however, great. Again, the meats were drier than you expect. Again, with a slathering of sauce it improved but didn’t hit the mark.
The potato salad, however, was a day saver. Gaston will never deny a good or even pretty good potato salad. This was on the higher end of pretty good.
It’s rare when, when confronted with the possibility of leftovers, we left food on the table. Again, most every other trip to this location has been in the high end of the good meal scale.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time?
For Gaston, however, 6.5 out of 10, for this trip to Rib Crib Duncan. As Gaston said earlier, other times have been in the 8 to 9 range.
But Gaston calls ‘em as he sees ‘em.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.