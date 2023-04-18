Gaston goes to Duncan Rib Crib

The Carolina pulled pork sandwich with a side of potato salad offers a visually, if not through flavor, image to a hungry lunch-goer.

 Gaston the Gastronomer

DUNCAN — When in Rome, you drink the wine.

And when on a trip to Duncan with your mother, you eat where she wants to.

Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.

Recommended for you