At this point, Gaston is understood to be a burger-loving fool.
If only Gaston wrote about every hamburger eaten, you would be oversaturated with flavor. As understood, Gaston lives in flavor country.
So, when the west Lawton BackPorch DraftHouse moved to its new location, 7405 Cache Road, of course a visit was was a must. Yes, Gaston wrote about BackPorch last year. But each location offers a slightly different experience.
And this time, Gaston decided to leap into what could be affectionately known as a “chatchke burger.” You know what Gaston means: a taste of something same different that could border on gimmickry if not executed well.
You didn’t? Now you do.
For this visit, Gaston stepped out of his usual choices and selected the Jalapeno Popper Burger. The stacked combo of burger, cream cheese, bacon, caramelized jalapenos, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, slat top onions, pickle and mayo on a brioche bun is a mouthful to say (or write). Joined with a side of French fries with the special picante ketchup for dipping, this was a big meal for a big hunger.
As an aside, Gaston is a fan of the jalapeno popper as its own entity. It often is a great side to a tasty burger. But atop and incorporated with said burger? Gaston was unsure.
Still hot from the kitchen, the first bite into bun led directly to a delicious epiphany. It works. Gaston may not have believed 100 percent before but as one bit turned into four, followed by four more, it became addictive. Again, intermittent fries and spiced ketchup added to the flavor.
Pushing through to leave no bite behind, Gaston was pleased with the evening’s choice. It’s good to explore the space, so they say.
While the “big popper” burger may be too much a novelty for every time choosing, it’s a great taste to explore when wanting to take the leap and a fantastic introduction to the new BackPorch on the block, so to speak.
As always, any meal offers a unique experience; it only presents a snapshot. One person’s opinion of flavor or individual visit to an establishment will differ. And to be fair, who can eat the whole menu at one time?
For Gaston, however, 9 out of 10, would enjoy the pop of the Jalapeno Popper Burger again.
Gaston the Gastronomer is a pseudonym for the food critic for The Lawton Constitution.
